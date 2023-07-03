Newcastle United are likely to enquire about the availability of Chelsea's Conor Gallagher and Manchester City's Kalvin Phillips.

Newcastle want Gallagher or Phillips on loan

Unwilling to match Livramento's asking price

Have signed Sandro Tonali from AC Milan

WHAT HAPPENED? Newcastle United are in search of a left-back and two central midfielders and are planning to enquire about the availability of English midfielders Conor Gallagher and Kalvin Phillips according to The Telegraph.

There has been speculation Gallagher could leave the Blues this summer, although the arrival of Mauricio Pochettino could offer the England international more opportunities to play in the new setup. Kalvin Phillips has seen limited opportunities under Pep Guardiola in his maiden season at Manchester City but the former Leeds United star has said he wants to stay at the club and fight for his place under the Spanish boss.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Newcastle have a limited budget for new signings after spending £52m to sign Sandro Tonali from AC Milan this season. That is the reason they are planning to raid top European clubs for out-of-favour players who could join them on brief loan spells.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The Magpies had also been pushing to sign Tino Livramento from Southampton but the Saints' demand of £30m has pushed Newcastle away as the club are unwilling to pay more than £21m.

WHAT NEXT? Eddie Howe will hope to make some crucial additions to his squad ahead of a historic season which will see Newcastle United back in the Champions League after securing fourth place in the 2022-23 campaign.