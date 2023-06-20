Chelsea confirm £53m Christopher Nkunku transfer as RB Leipzig forward joins Blues on six-year deal

Chelsea have confirmed the £53 million signing of RB Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku.

WHAT HAPPENED: The Frenchman's proposed switch to Stamford Bridge was the worst-kept secret in football over the past year, as he reportedly passed a medical and agreed to sign for the Blues back in December. Chelsea had to wait until the end of the 2022-23 campaign to trigger his £53m release clause, but the transfer has now officially gone through. Nkunku has committed his future to the Blues through to 2029, bringing to an end his four-year stay at RB Leipzig.

WHAT THEY SAID: The 25-year-old expressed his delight over the move in a statement on Chelsea's official website, which reads: "'I am incredibly happy to be joining Chelsea,' said Nkunku. 'A big effort was made to bring me to the club and I am looking forward to meeting my new coach and teammates and showing the Chelsea supporters what I can do on the pitch. Having played in Ligue 1 and the Bundesliga, I now want to play in the Premier League, one of the strongest leagues in the world. I am very excited for this challenge and will be proud to wear the Chelsea shirt."

