Chelsea complete loan move for Higuain

The Blues announced that the veteran forward will join the club on loan with an option to buy

Chelsea have confirmed that Gonzalo Higuain has joined the club from Juventus on an initial loan deal with an option to buy this summer.

Higuain joins the Blues after spending the first half of the campaign on loan at AC Milan, where he scored eight goals.

The forward now moves to Chelsea on loan, although the club has an option to buy for £31.6 million ($41m), Juventus confirmed.

Juventus also confirmed that there is an option to extend the duration of the loan until June 2020 for a fee of £15.7 million ($20.5m).

With the timing of the move, the Argentine is eligible to feature against Tottenham in the Carabao Cup semi-final on Thursday.

Higuain, who will take the No. 9 shirt, comes in as as Alvaro Morata prepares for a loan-to-buy move to Atletico Madrid.