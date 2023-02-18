Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta suffers nasty head injury and is surrounded by worried medics before being stretchered off

Chelsea lost captain Cesar Azpilicueta to a serious head injury during Saturday's Premier League clash against Southampton.

  • Chelsea up against Southampton
  • Azpilicueta injured by high boot
  • Stretchered off after lengthy stoppage

WHAT HAPPENED? There were worrying scenes during Chelsea's Premier League clash with Southampton, as Azpilicueta suffered a nasty-looking head injury. The defender was hurt by a high boot as he challenged for the ball with Sekou Mara. The game was stopped for at least 10 minutes as Azpilicueta received treatment from the club's medical staff. Azpilicueta was given oxygen but was able to wave to fans as he finally departed.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea were already 1-0 down to the Premier League's bottom side when Azpilicueta was stretchered off, and the sight of their captain in poor health caused visible angst among the Blues players.

Chelsea and Southampton wished the best for the player on social as they await further information on his condition.

IN THREE PHOTOS

Cesar Azpilicueta injury Chelsea Southampton 2022-23GettyChelsea SouthamptonTwitterSouthampton ChelseaTwitter

WHAT NEXT FOR AZPILICUETA Chelsea have yet to provide a post-match update on his condition.

