Chelsea have turned their attention to pursuing Brighton’s Moises Caicedo after they were left frustrated in their attempts to sign Enzo Fernandez.

Fernandez pursuit ended in disappointment

Caicedo viewed as an alternative

Potter wants depth in midfield

WHAT HAPPENED? After failing to agree on a fee with Benfica for Fernandez, Chelsea are looking at potential alternatives to the midfielder. According to The Guardian, the west London side have earmarked Caicedo as an alternative to the Argentine and feel that they can pull off this deal in the January transfer window.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With N'Golo Kante still injured and Jorginho's long-term future up in the air, Potter views Caicedo, his former pupil at Brighton, as the perfect choice. Chelsea are also interested in Alexis Mac Allister, but prising the 2022 World Cup winner away from the Seagulls will be more difficult as he recently signed an extension with Brighton. The Blues are now considering submitting a bid for Caicedo, who has flourished since breaking into the first team last season after moving to the Premier League from Independiente two years ago.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Liverpool are also interested in the midfielder and Brighton won't sell him cheap as their ambition is to qualify for Europe. Moreover, Seagulls CEO Paul Barber recently commented that £42 million will only be enough for his shoelaces, which indicates that they are going to demand a major fee for the 21-year-old.

WHAT NEXT FOR CAICEDO & CHELSEA? The midfielder will hope to take the field when Brighton host Liverpool in the Premier League on Saturday, while Chelsea will welcome Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge a day later.