What are Chelsea cooking?! Blues rival Liverpool with shock £48m bid for Southampton's Romeo Lavia

Chelsea have lodged a massive bid for Southampton's Romeo Lavia as they rival Liverpool's interest in the midfielder.

Chelsea lodge £48m bid

Liverpool's latest £45m bid rejected

Blues also pursuing Brighton's Caicedo

WHAT HAPPENED? The Blues have made an offer worth £48 million ($61m) including add-ons, according to the Daily Echo, with discussions now ongoing. Liverpool's most recent proposal of £45m ($57m) was rejected by the Saints on Monday.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Southampton's asking price for the 19-year-old is £50m ($63m), although it is claimed that the Reds do not believe he is worth that much given his inexperience.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Chelsea have now entered the fray despite their separate attempts to sign Brighton's Moises Caicedo, who is also a defensive-minded midfield player. Indeed, it was reported on Wednesday night that the west London club is finally closing in on the £100m-rated 21-year-old after a lengthy pursuit.

WHAT NEXT FOR LAVIA? It seems the ball is now in Liverpool's court, and they could be forced to stump up the extra cash if they want to get their man as Chelsea provide competition. It may come down to the player's desire.