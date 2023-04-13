Chelsea target academy player CLEAR-OUT with Mason Mount, Conor Gallagher & Ruben Loftus-Cheek all on chopping block

Chelsea's frenetic transfer activity sees no sign of slowing with suggestions that a number of academy players will be put up for sale this summer.

Squad needs to be reduced

Academy graduates may be sold

Busy summer ahead

WHAT HAPPENED? The Athletic's David Ornstein told Sky Sports (via chelseanews.com) that the west London club may look to cash in on some their academy graduates this summer as they seek to trim their squad and bring in transfer revenue.

Ornstein expects departures during the summer with the likes of Mason Mount, Conor Gallagher and Ruben Loftus-Cheek all believed to be available for sale, which would show up as pure profit on accounts given their homegrown status - something which may offset the club's significant losses for 2021-22.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It's been a fairly bonkers 11 months at Stamford Bridge since Todd Boehly took over the club. Over two transfer windows they shelled out a mind-blowing £600m on 17 players yet performances on the field have been dismal leading to the departures of managers Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Chelsea are still seeking a full-time manager to lead them into next season. With that process running alongside more transfer activity, it seems it will be another eventful summer at Stamford Bridge.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? Chelsea will be looking to find the net for the first time in five games against Brighton on Saturday, before facing up to the unenviable task of reversing a two-goal deficit against European champions Real Madrid on Tuesday.