More bad news for Chelsea! Blues' plans to redevelop Stamford Bridge could be blocked after military veteran takes out interim court injunction

Chelsea's plans to redevelop Stamford bridge hit roadblock after military veteran takes out interim court injunction.

Blues agreed in principle to buy land

Army veteran gets interim injunction

Chelsea undecided over next move

WHAT HAPPENED? According to Evening Standard, the Wandsworth County Court in London has issued an injunction against a proposal to sell the 1.2-acre site. The club had secured an agreement in principle to purchase land that houses 100 military veterans and their war widows for an estimated £60 million in July. However, the situation has become complex as some of the residents facing relocation are unhappy about the prospect of moving.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Stoll, the charity responsible for housing the veterans, is currently in the process of consulting with an independent legal firm. They are expected to reach a decision on the sale next month.

They have issued a statement that reads: "Stoll has been informed by a resident that an application for an interim court injunction has been lodged with Wandsworth County Court. Stoll has not received any further correspondence from Wandsworth County Court on this matter. Our priority is reviewing all responses from the resident consultation which will inform the Board’s final decision.”

Article continues below

IN ONE PHOTO:

Getty/GOAL

WHAT NEXT? Chelsea now face a dilemma whether to proceed with redeveloping the current Stamford Bridge stadium or relocate to another site in London. Both options come with substantial costs, and Chelsea has sought an additional $500 million from Ares Management to help finance potential projects.

However, it has been suggested that relocating away from the current location near Fulham Broadway underground station could be met with resistance from supporters. The Chelsea Pitch Owners (CPO) have the authority to veto any such move, further complicating the decision-making process.