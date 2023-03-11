Charlotte vs Atlanta United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch MLS game

Here's how you can watch Charlotte vs Atlanta United live on TV or stream in the US, the UK and India.

Charlotte FC are ready to take on Atlanta United at the Bank of America Stadium this Saturday. Charlotte are still awaiting their first points of the season after a disappointing loss away against St. Louis City, while Atlanta dominated the proceedings of the game against Toronto, but had to settle for a draw at home.

Charlotte took the lead against St. Louis City through a header courtesy of their newest acquisition, Enzo Copetti, but a host of individual errors including an own goal by Bill Tuiloma meant that the club succumbed to their second straight defeat to kick off the season.

Atlanta United were held by Toronto FC at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday in their first conference matchup of the year.

Charlotte vs Atlanta United date & kick-off time

Game: Charlotte vs Atlanta United Date: March 11, 2023 Kick-off time: 12 pm ET / 5 pm GMT / 10:30 pm IST Venue: Bank of America Stadium

Where to watch Charlotte vs Atlanta United on TV & live stream online

Fans in the United States & across the world can watch MLS with Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Country TV channel Live stream US FS1 / Fox Deportes Apple TV UK N/A Apple TV India N/A Apple TV

Charlotte team news and squad

The long-term absentees Guzman Corujo and Adam Armour are the only players absent for the game.

Charlotte FC possible XI: Sisniega; Bryne, Malanda, Tuiloma, Mora; Swiderski, Bronico, Westwood; Gaines, Copetti, Jozwiak

Position Players Goalkeepers Sisiniega, Kahlina Defenders Sobocinski, Afful, Corujo, Mora, Tuiloma, Lindsey, Malanda, Armour, Byrne Midfielders Jozwiak, Westwood, Santos, Jones, Bronico, Hegardt, Scardina, Privett Forwards Swiderski, Copetti, Vargas, Shinyashiki, Gaines

A tlanta United team news and squad

Atlanta United will once again miss the services of Machop Chol, Tyler Wolff and Osvaldo Alonso as they did in the opening two matches due to injuries.

Atlanta United possible XI: Guzan; Lennon, Robinson, Purata, Gutman; Sosa, Rossetto; Wiley, Almada, Araujo; Giakoumakis

