Champions League top scorers: Lewandowski, Haaland & the race for 2022-23 Golden Boot

GOAL has a full breakdown of the leading marksmen hoping to inspire their respective clubs to European glory.

The battle to secure a Champions League crown in 2022-23 is well and truly on, with some of the finest goalscorers in world football looking to lead charges for both collective and individual honours. A Golden Boot in continental competition is up for grabs, with the likes of Karim Benzema, Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland figuring prominently on a list of potential leading scorers.

Who will come out on top? GOAL delivers a full breakdown of the most prolific performers on European football’s most prestigious stage.

Champions League 2022-23 top scorers

Pos Player Club Goals 1 Robert Lewandowski Barcelona 3 =2 Piotr Zielinski Napoli 2 =2 Marian Shved Shakhtar Donetsk 2 =2 Erling Haaland Manchester City 2 =2 Kylian Mbappe Paris Saint-Germain 2 =2 Richarlison Tottenham Hotspur 2

Who finished as the Champions League’s top scorer in 2021-22?

Real Madrid emerged victorious in 2021-22, with the Liga giants completing a memorable European campaign by edging out Liverpool 1-0 in the final courtesy of a solitary strike from Vinicius Junior.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side did not make life easy for themselves, with stirring fightbacks required against Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Manchester City in the knockout stages.

Club captain Karim Benzema stepped up in times of need for the Blancos, with the France international striker netting hat-tricks in heavyweight encounters with PSG and Chelsea.

He finished a memorable campaign with 15 goals to his name, with that return enough to edge out Robert Lewandowski – who hit 13 for Bayern Munich – and Sebastien Haller – who managed 11 efforts for Ajax.