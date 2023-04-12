Champions League final 2023 tickets: Prices for Istanbul showdown & where to buy

Ticket information for the 2023 Champions League final and details on how to buy, plus where to stay and more.

The Champions League final is one of the biggest games on the global football calendar, with the best teams in Europe going head-to-head for the right to get their hands on the prestigious continental crown.

Heavyweights from England, Spain and Italy are fighting it out for a place in the decider this year, with the likes of Real Madrid, Manchester City, AC Milan and more in the mix.

If you are considering going to this year's Champions League final, GOAL has everything you need to know about tickets, including how much they cost, where to buy them and more.

Champions League final ticket prices - how much they cost

Prices for the 2023 Champions League final have not yet been confirmed.

The prices for the 2022 final can give us a rough idea of how much tickets will cost, with prices ranging from €70 ($76/£60) at the lower end of the spectrum to €690 ($760/£610) at the highest end.

2022 Champions League final ticket prices:

Category Price 1 €690 2 €490 3 €180 4 €70

The prices for 2022 Champions League final tickets can be seen in the table above. It is expected that the tickets for 2023 will cost a similar amount.

Where to buy Champions League final tickets

Tickets for the 2023 Champions League final will be available to buy through UEFA's official tickets portal.

Fans will have to register an account on UEFA's official website in order to go through the process of buying tickets.

Tickets specifically for supporters of the two finalists are generally distributed by the clubs themselves. The identities of those two teams will be confirmed on May 16, when the semi-finals conclude.

When do Champions League final tickets go on sale?

The 2023 Champions League final tickets will go on general sale in April 2023, with a date to be confirmed.

In 2022, tickets were released for purchase through UEFA's official website on April 20, with the ticketing portal staying open until April 28. Successful applicants were then informed on or before May 6. A similar process will be followed for 2023.

It is expected that tickets for supporters of a finalist team will be available to buy after May 16, once the finalists are officially confirmed.

When is the Champions League final 2023?

What: Champions League final 2023 When: June 10, 2023 TV & streaming: BT Sport (UK) / Paramount+ (U.S.) Kick-off time: 8pm BST / 3pm ET / 10pm local

The 2023 Champions League final is scheduled to be played on Saturday, June 10, 2023.

The match will kick off at 10 pm local time, which is 8pm BST in the UK and 3pm ET in the U.S.

Where to stay near Istanbul's Ataturk Olympic Stadium

The 2023 Champions League final will be played at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul.

A 75,000-capacity venue, the Ataturk Olympic Stadium is located in the district of Basaksehir and is serviced by the M9 Atakoy-Olimpiyat line of the Istanbul Metro system.

You can browse hotels and accommodation near the stadium on the above map.

Where to watch the 2023 Champions League final on TV & stream live

Country TV channel Live stream United Kingdom BT Sport BT Sport app United States Paramount+ Paramount+ France Canal+ / beIN SPORTS / TF1 Canal+ Germany ZDF DAZN / Amazon Prime Italy Mediaset / Sky Sport Amazon Prime Spain Movistar+ Movistar+ Middle East beIN SPORTS beIN SPORTS

BT Sport will broadcast the 2023 Champions League final live on TV in the United Kingdom, with a live stream option available through the BT Sport app.

In the United States, the game will be available to stream live online using Paramount+.

See the full list of Champions League TV broadcasters.