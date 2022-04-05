Champions League final 2022: Date, TV channel, live stream, tickets & venue

The climax to another thrilling Champions League campaign is almost upon us in 2021-22, with the countdown on to another star-studded final that will see the most famous piece of silverware in European club football handed out.

Some 80 teams from 54 associations have chanced their arm in the competition this season, but only one can emerge victorious and walk away with the ultimate prize.

It remains to be seen which team will add another entry to a distinguished history book, but GOAL is on hand to bring you all you need to know in the build-up to what promises to be an epic battle on the grandest of sporting stages.

On what date will the 2022 Champions League final take place?

As always, the Champions League final will bring the curtain down on another European campaign.

The last match in the calendar will generate the most interest, with millions around the world ready to tune in and catch a glimpse of some of the finest talent in world football in action.

That contest will take place on Saturday, May 28 and will kick off at 8pm BST/3pm ET.

Chelsea look to keep hold of the Champions League trophy 🏆#UCL pic.twitter.com/xulIS4apEx — GOAL (@goal) September 14, 2021

How can I watch the 2022 Champions League final on TV & live stream in the UK & US?

In the UK, BT Sport once again has exclusive broadcast rights for the Champions League in 2021-22.

The final will be shown across its television channels on BT Sport 1 and Ultimate, while also being made available to stream on the BT Sport app.

In previous years, the Champions League final has been made available to watch for free on the BT Sport YouTube channel.

For those in the United States, the cream of the European crop can be caught in action on CBS in English and Univision in Spanish.

Matches can be streamed in America on Paramount+.

You can also keep across every Champions League fixture in GOAL's live matchday blogs or follow GOAL's official Twitter page for relevant updates.

How can I buy tickets for the 2022 Champions League final?

UEFA is yet to finalise ticket details for the 2022 Champions League final, with it still unclear which teams will be taking part in the showpiece event.

Supporters will, however, be able to apply for tickets directly through the federation’s official portal.

Each of the finalists will also be given a specific allocation that they can distribute through their own ticketing systems.

As is always the case with events such as this, a considerable percentage of those in attendance will be made up of local organising committees, UEFA and national associations, commercial partners and broadcasters.

In which venue will the 2022 Champions League final be played?

The 2022 Champions League final was originally intended to be held at the Gazprom Arena in St Petersburg.

The Russian city was, however, stripped of hosting rights in the wake of Vladimir Putin’s decision to invade neighbouring Ukraine – with sanctions quickly put in place by UEFA and FIFA.

UEFA have decided to relocate the final of the 2021/22 UEFA Men’s Champions League from Russia to France.



The Stade de France will now host the final. pic.twitter.com/FtDesDaYAR — GOAL (@goal) February 25, 2022

With an alternative venue required, the decision was made to hand the final over to Stade de France in Paris.

That stadium, which has a capacity of 80,698, has previously staged the Champions League final on two occasions – Real Madrid’s 3-0 victory over Valencia in 2000 and Barcelona’s 2-1 triumph over 10-man Arsenal in 2006.