Cesc Fabregas brutally shuts down Como Scudetto talk despite dramatic Torino comeback

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Cesc Fabregas has refused to get carried away following Como's dramatic late victory against Torino, insisting his side still have plenty to prove in Serie A. Despite a spirited performance that saw his players overturn a deficit, the Spaniard was quick to shut down any suggestions of a surprise title charge.

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Dismissing the Scudetto dream

Como continued their staggering rise with a hard-fought comeback 3-1 victory away at Torino. The dramatic win has sparked inevitable whispers of a potential title charge, given that their current point tally is reportedly tracking at a Scudetto-winning pace. However, when asked if his side could potentially challenge for the Scudetto or a European place, Fabregas was dismissive. He preferred to focus on the immediate difficulties of managing a thin squad hampered by a growing injury list rather than looking at the league standings.

"You know the answer. We have to find the best solutions. We play a lot of games, we have six injuries and we are few. There has never been an identical eleven, so you can't have stability. We need everyone. I don't know how many points we have, it's October and I don't look at the table. I'm not interested in the Champions League spot or the Scudetto, but I am interested in seeing how the team grows and raising the level," Fabregas told Sky Sport Italia.

Maturity and resilience in Turin

Fabregas was full of praise for his players after they secured a victory, but he remained grounded regarding the club's overall progress. The former Arsenal and Barcelona midfielder viewed the result as a significant step forward for a squad that is still adapting to the rigours of the Italian top flight. He highlighted the difference in mentality compared to their previous campaign, suggesting that this specific fixture might have yielded a different result in the past.

"Great team? We still have to prove that we are a great team This was a test of maturity. Last year, we probably wouldn't have won a match like this. It was the fourth game in ten days, and it wasn't easy to understand how we could win. We had resilience, quality, and the desire to go and win. There are games that you can't always win 2-0 or 3-0. We conceded a goal and started again. Winning here in Italy is never easy, and for what we did in this match, I give my team great credit," Fabregas explained.

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Overcoming errors with personality

The victory in Turin marked another milestone in Como's evolution following a difficult defeat against Frosinone earlier in the season. Fabregas believes those setbacks have been vital for the squad's education, allowing them to better interpret different tactical challenges. Against a Torino side that utilized a medium-low block, Como remained patient and aggressive, eventually finding the breakthrough despite hitting the woodwork during the contest.

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Fabregas emphasized the importance of mental strength, specifically pointing to individual recoveries during the match. "We have to be happy but not relax. Resilience, mentality, and quality are important. Seeing Ramon make a serious mistake and then go on to score is key, because we play in this way that gives you and takes away a little something. When an error is made, you start again with personality. You cannot play with fear," he said.

Building a family culture

Following the final whistle, Fabregas was seen gathered with his players in a huddle on the pitch, emphasizing the emotional bond within the squad. The head coach is keen to maintain a sense of unity as the club navigates uncharted waters, having recently faced heavyweights like Manchester United. The Spaniard stressed that this collective spirit is essential for surviving the rigours of modern top-flight football.

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"I just told them we are a family, we’ve got to find every solution for what we are doing in this new life for Como. We mustn’t forget it is the first time in the club’s history we’ve had this sort of situation. I gave them an extra day off, but we’ve got to be ready for Venezia on Sunday, as they are doing better with Davide Nicola. We’ve got to keep it going,” the manager concluded.