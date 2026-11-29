Fifth-placed Como welcome Juventus to the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia on Sunday night aiming to extend a club-record Serie A start and maintain their five-point cushion over Luciano Spalletti's side. Ahead of kick-off, Cesc Fabregas hailed Juventus as one of Italy's most historic clubs and warned his players they must deliver "an almost perfect match."
High-flying Como test record run against resurgent Juventus
Fifth-placed Como host Juventus at the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia on Sunday (8:45 pm) in their third consecutive home outing, looking to build on a narrow UEFA Champions League win over AEK and last weekend's Serie A triumph against Cagliari.
Having collected 26 points from their opening 12 league matches—already a club top-flight record—Cesc Fabregas' side sit five points clear of Luciano Spalletti's Bianconeri, who arrive on the lakeshore fresh from beating Omonia Nicosia in the UEFA Europa League.
'To take all three points, we'll have to play an almost perfect match'
Despite beating Juventus 2-0 home and away last season, Fabregas expressed deep admiration for the Turin giants and stressed that Como must impose their own identity while leaning on the home atmosphere from the warm-up.
"Juventus are in a confident spell, scoring plenty of goals and performing at a very high level defensively. Sometimes they sit a little deeper in a mid-block, while at other times they press higher. We've prepared for both situations. To take all three points, we'll have to play an almost perfect match," Fabregas said. "I now focus more on our playing model and style of play than on preparing for individual matches. We always try to analyse our opponents, but I think we also have a big say in what happens on the pitch tomorrow. We need to have the personality to play our own game. Growing up in Spain, I always saw Juventus as one of Italy's most historic clubs. When Como face a team like this, the supporters can give us an extra edge. Tomorrow, I'd love to see the Sinigaglia at its best, right from the warm-up."
Possession kings Como face free-scoring but injury-hit Juventus
Como enter Sunday leading Serie A for average possession (62%), passing accuracy (90%) and open-play sequences of 10 or more passes (264), spearheaded by Nico Paz—who has recorded 25 goals and 23 assists across all competitions since joining ahead of the 2024/25 season—while chasing a fifth consecutive home league clean sheet for the first time since 1985.
Juventus, meanwhile, boast 16 different goalscorers across all competitions and have netted four goals in each of their last two matches, yet Spalletti remains without injured Kenan Yildiz, Khephren Thuram, Manuel Locatelli, Kamil Grabara, Pierre Kalulu and Nico Gonzalez, leaving in-form Nick Woltemade and Randal Kolo Muani to lead the line.
Crucial top-five implications on the shores of Lake Como
Victory for Como would mark four straight Serie A home wins—their best run since 1980—and open an eight-point gap over Juventus in the race for UEFA Champions League qualification.
For Juventus, who have won eight of their 15 top-flight visits to Como and hold the division's lowest expected goals against tally (8.9), taking maximum points is vital to close the gap on the top five.
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A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.