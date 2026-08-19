Central Cee drops 'The Team': Global rap sensation joins forces with Coca-Cola for ultimate Premier League anthem

A new anthem for the beautiful game

The collaboration between Central Cee and Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, the Official Soft Drink of the Premier League, represents a significant cultural moment for both music and sport. Titled ‘The Team’, the track was specifically crafted for Coca-Cola’s latest campaign, 'Taste Every Second', aiming to encapsulate the raw, unfiltered emotions that define the English top flight. Released under the rapper's own Live Yours imprint via Columbia Records and Coca-Cola’s real thing records, the song hit streaming platforms on August 18th.

This isn't just a marketing gimmick; it is a calculated move to merge the influence of one of the world's biggest musical exports with the global reach of the Premier League. The track, produced by P-rallel, serves as the heartbeat of the 'Taste Every Second' cinematic film. This two-minute visual masterpiece follows the gruelling yet rewarding emotional arc of a complete season, starting from the naive optimism of pre-season training camps all the way through to the high-stakes drama of the final day.

Central Cee: From the streets to the stadium

Central Cee’s involvement brings a level of authenticity that few other artists could provide. Hailing from West London, he has completely redefined how the world perceives UK rap, shattering records and establishing himself as a pioneer of the genre. With over 10 billion streams on Spotify and the title of the most decorated MOBO Awards winner in history, he is a figure whose influence on youth culture, fashion, and music is undeniable.

Reflecting on the project and his personal connection to the sport, Central Cee was candid about his relationship with football. He stated: “I got love for football but slyly, it don't love me back. You've seen me kick a ball, I ain't making the starting 11. Regardless, it’s an honour doing this tune for Coca-Cola. The crowd energy when I perform live, I feel like that's the closest feeling to what it must be like walking out on the pitch. That energy is what 'The Team' is about.

Merging music and football culture

The synergy between hip-hop and football has never been stronger, with players often citing rappers as their primary influences and vice versa. By choosing Central Cee, Coca-Cola is tapping into a demographic that views the Premier League as more than just a competition; it is a lifestyle. The track ‘The Team’ uses its ‘ride or die’ sample to evoke the unconditional loyalty that fans feel for their clubs, regardless of whether they are fighting for the title or battling against the threat of relegation.

The production style of the track also marks a departure for Central Cee, who experimented with a different tempo to match the frantic pace of the English game. By blending his signature lyrical flow with football-specific bars and a revamped beat, he has created something that feels both fresh and familiar. The collaboration highlights how major brands are increasingly looking toward cultural icons to bridge the gap between traditional sports broadcasting and modern digital entertainment. For Coca-Cola’s real thing records—a label founded only recently in 2025—this release represents a flagship moment that sets a high bar for future musical ventures within the sporting world.

More than just a record release

Beyond the auditory experience of the new track, the 'Taste Every Second' campaign is rolling out an extensive array of activations designed to engage fans throughout the season. Supporters can expect to see limited-edition Coca-Cola Zero Sugar packs appearing on shelves at select retailers starting this month. These physical products serve as a gateway to digital rewards, featuring QR codes that fans can scan to stand a chance of winning exclusive football prizes, custom gear, and rare collectibles.

The integration of the track into the wider Premier League ecosystem ensures that ‘The Team’ will become a recurring theme throughout the 2024/25 campaign. As the season progresses and the stakes become higher, the emotional resonance of the lyrics—focused on that ‘unconditional love’ for one's team—will likely grow stronger. With Central Cee leading the charge, Coca-Cola has successfully crafted a campaign that speaks the language of the modern fan. Whether through the cinematic film, the limited-edition packaging, or the track itself, the message is clear: every second of the Premier League season is worth tasting, and now, it finally has the soundtrack it deserves.