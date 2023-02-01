Celtic vs Livingston: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Celtic against Livingston on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India

Celtic will look to extend their unbeaten run in all competitions to 14 matches when they face Livingston in the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday.

Livingston have also not lost in their last six appearances and are currently placed fourth on the points table.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, US and India as well as how to stream it live online.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Celtic vs Livingston : date & kick-off time

Game: Celtic vs Livingston Date: February 1, 2023 Kick-off: 7:45 pm GMT / 2:45 pm ET / 1:15 am IST (Feb 2) Venue: Celtic Park

How to watch Celtic vs Livingston on TV & live stream online

The match will not be broadcast in the United Kingdom (UK) and United States (US) but you can watch it on Celtic TV.

In India, the match will not be broadcast.

Country TV channel Live stream US N/A Celtic TV UK N/A Celtic TV India N/A N/A

Check out GOAL's Soccer on U.S. TV guide Celtic team news and squad Coach Ange Postecoglou will miss the services of Yosuke Ideguchi and Carl Starfelt due to injuries. Defender Anthony Ralston rejoined training after an injury layoff but he is unlikely to feature in the matchday squad against Livingston. Celtic possible XI: Hart; Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Kobayashi, Taylor; O'Riley, McGregor, Turnbull; Abada, Furuhashi, Maeda Position Players Goalkeepers Hart, Bain, Siegrist, Hazard Defenders Jenz, Carter-Vickers, Bernabei, Juranovic, Kobayashi. Montgomery, Taylor Midfielders Mooy, Turnbull, Abildgaard, O'Riley, Robertson, Hatate, Forrest, McGregor Forwards Furuhashi, Abada, Maeda, Jota Livingston team news and squad

Bruce Anderson and Tom Parkes will not be a part of Livingston's matchday squad as they are still nursing an ankle injury and a knee problem, respectively.

Livingston Possible XI: George; Devlin, Fitzwater, Boyes, Penrice; Omeonga, Se.Kelly, Pittman; Bradley, Goncalves, St.Kelly