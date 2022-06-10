Celtic release new 2022-23 away kit with a throwback to the '90s

Retro football shirts are back in fashion and Celtic have gone for a throwback vibe with their 22-23 away kit.

All products featured on our site are independently chosen by us. When you purchase something through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

After regaining the SPL last season, Celtic have now unveiled their 2022/23 away kit. For this season’s design, Celtic and adidas have looked into the archives and revived a 30-year-old classic. Referencing 1992’s away shirt, the new kit sports a pinstripe pattern of black, green and white.

The nods to Celtic’s past don’t stop there, with detailing across the jersey also recalling the club’s illustrious history. Another key feature is the shield-style setting of the club crest, while the “Celtic FC” logo on the back of the shirt imitates the stained glass windows of Celtic Park.

The kit’s ‘90s influence extends to the socks and shorts, as the black colour and pinstripe design continues.

Celtic’s 2022/23 away kit is due to release on June 23, and is available for pre-order from the Celtic store now.