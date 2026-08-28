How to get Celta Vigo vs Racing Santander tickets: LaLiga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Celta Vigo take on Racing Santander on Wednesday, September 20, 2026 at Abanca Balaidos in Vigo.

Celta Vigo look to capitalize on home advantage in front of their fans at Balaídos. Meanwhile, Racing Santander travel to Galicia aiming to secure crucial away points to bolster their league campaign.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Celta Vigo vs Racing Santander, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Celta Vigo vs Racing Santander LaLiga kick-off?

Celta Vigo vs Racing Santander takes place at Abanca Balaidos in Vigo.

LaLiga - Game Week 7 20 Sept 2026 - 09:00 Abanca Balaidos

How to buy Celta Vigo vs Racing Santander LaLiga tickets?

You can purchase tickets for the Celta Vigo vs. Racing Santander match through several official and authorized options:

Official RC Celta Vigo Website: The primary source for official home match tickets is the RC Celta ticket portal. You can register for email alerts on ticket release dates, prices, and presales directly through the site.

Estadio Abanca Balaídos Ticket Office: Tickets can be bought in person at the physical ticket booths (Taquillas) at the Abanca Balaídos stadium in Vigo leading up to matchday, subject to availability.

Official Travel & Hospitality Partners: Authorized sports travel platforms offer official match-day packages, including ticket and hotel options.

Away Fan Tickets: If you are supporting Racing Santander, away sector tickets are strictly managed and allocated directly by Racing Santander through their official club ticketing channels.

Secondary Marketplace: If the match sells out on official channels or you need last-minute seating options, secondary resale marketplaces such as StubHub provide alternative platforms to purchase tickets.

How much do Celta Vigo vs Racing Santander LaLiga tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Celta Vigo vs. Racing Santander LaLiga match vary depending on whether you purchase face-value tickets through official club channels or secondary resale platforms.

Official Face-Value Tickets (Club Sales Portal & Stadium Box Office):

Behind the Goals (Gol / Marcador): €30 – €50 Sideline Lower & Upper Stands (Tribuna / Río): €50 – €90 VIP & Hospitality: €150 – €300+



Celta Vigo vs Racing Santander LaLiga: Everything you need to know

Celta Vigo vs Racing Santander Form

Celta Vigo have gone unbeaten across their last five matches, recording two wins and three draws. Their most recent result was a 0-0 draw at Valencia in LaLiga on August 22, and before that they drew 1-1 with SSC Napoli in a pre-season friendly. Their most convincing performance in that run was a 4-1 win over Sassuolo. Celta have scored five goals and conceded three across those five outings, with the back-to-back draws in their two most recent matches the only slight blemish on an otherwise solid spell.

Racing Santander have struggled for consistency, winning one, drawing one, and losing three of their last five matches. Their most recent competitive outing ended in a 1-0 defeat to Getafe in LaLiga on August 23, and they were held to a 2-2 draw by Villarreal the week before. The sole win in that run came in a pre-season friendly against Sporting Gijon, which they won 4-1. Racing have conceded in all five matches, including a 3-0 loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers during the summer.

Celta Vigo vs Racing Santander: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in the Copa del Rey on January 5, 2025, when Celta Vigo won 3-2 away at Racing Santander. Before that, the sides last met in LaLiga in February 2007, when they drew 2-2 at Abanca Balaidos. Across the last five recorded head-to-head fixtures, Celta hold the stronger record, with two wins to Racing's one and two draws across the five meetings.