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LaLiga
team-logoCelta Vigo
Abanca Balaidos
team-logoMalaga
Book Celta Vigo vs Malaga Tickets
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How to get Celta Vigo vs Malaga tickets: LaLiga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

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Celta Vigo take on Malaga in the LaLiga. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Celta Vigo take on Malaga on Sunday, September 13, 2026 at Abanca Balaidos in Vigo.

Málaga look to rebound on the road after registering just one victory in their previous five outings, including a 2–0 competitive defeat against Atlético Madrid. The head-to-head record heavily favors Celta Vigo, who have claimed three victories and one draw across their last five top-flight meetings with Málaga.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Celta Vigo vs Malaga, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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When is Celta Vigo vs Malaga LaLiga kick-off?

Celta Vigo vs Malaga takes place at Abanca Balaidos in Vigo. Confirm the kick-off time for your region using the match details above.

crest
LaLiga - Game Week 5
Abanca Balaidos

How to buy Celta Vigo vs Malaga LaLiga tickets?

Official Website

  • Purchase directly online via the RC Celta Official Ticket Sales Portal.

Stadium Box Office (Taquilla)

  • Buy tickets in person directly at the Abanca-Balaídos box office in Vigo on matchday or during the days leading up to the game, subject to availability.

Away Fan Section

  • If supporting Málaga CF, purchase tickets directly through Málaga's official club distribution channels, as entry to away sections is restricted exclusively to visiting supporters.

Secondary Platforms

  • If official tickets sell out, fans may use secondary ticket marketplaces such as StubHub to locate last-minute resale tickets.
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How much do Celta Vigo vs Malaga LaLiga tickets cost?

Ticket prices for Celta Vigo vs Málaga at the Estadio Abanca-Balaídos range depending on where you buy and which area of the stadium you choose:

  • Official Face-Value Tickets (Club Sales Portal): Expect general admission tickets to start between €35 - €70 for standard sections behind the goals (Gol or Marcador ends). Side stands (Rio and Tribuna) typically range from €60 - €130 depending on proximity to the pitch.  
  • Secondary Market & Resale Platforms: On ticket marketplaces (such as StubHub), tickets currently start around €60 to €65 for baseline seats, with secondary prices averaging around €120 to €220 for prime central views.  
  • VIP & Hospitality Packages: Premium hospitality options range from €160 to €300+ per ticket, which includes central main stand seating, lounge access, and matchday food and beverage.  
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Celta Vigo vs Malaga LaLiga: Everything you need to know

Celta Vigo vs Malaga Form

Celta Vigo have won two and drawn three of their last five matches across all competitions, with no defeats in that run. Their most recent result was a 0-0 draw at Valencia in LaLiga on August 22. Before that, they drew 1-1 with Napoli and beat Sassuolo 4-1 in pre-season. Celta have scored five goals and conceded three across those five outings. The back-to-back draws in their two most recent matches are the only blemish on an otherwise unbeaten run.

Malaga's last five matches produced one win, one draw, and three defeats. Their most recent competitive result was the 2-0 loss to Atletico Madrid on August 19. Prior to that, they drew 2-2 with Fulham in a friendly and lost 2-1 to AD Ceuta FC. Their only win in the run came against Al-Arabi, a 4-2 victory on August 6. Malaga have scored seven goals and conceded eight across those five matches.

CEL

CEL - Form

SPG
W1-0
VIS
D2-2
SAS
W1-4
NAP
D1-1
VAL
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5
MAL

MAL - Form

ALA
W4-2
CAC
L2-1
FUL
D2-2
ATM
L2-0
COR
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/9
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Celta Vigo vs Malaga: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came on March 18, 2018, when the sides drew 0-0 at Abanca Balaidos in LaLiga. Across the last five recorded head-to-head fixtures, all played in LaLiga, Celta Vigo have won three times and Malaga have won once, with one match ending level. Celta's wins include a 3-1 home victory in January 2017 and a 1-0 win at Balaidos in May 2016.

Head to Head

Celta VigoDrawMalaga
2
1
2
LaLiga
Celta Vigo badge
Celta Vigo
CEL
0
Malaga badge
Malaga
MAL
0
FT
LaLiga
Malaga badge
Malaga
MAL
2
Celta Vigo badge
Celta Vigo
CEL
1
FT
LaLiga
Malaga badge
Malaga
MAL
3
Celta Vigo badge
Celta Vigo
CEL
0
FT
LaLiga
Celta Vigo badge
Celta Vigo
CEL
3
Malaga badge
Malaga
MAL
1
FT
LaLiga
Celta Vigo badge
Celta Vigo
CEL
1
Malaga badge
Malaga
MAL
0
FT
5Goals Scored6
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored2/5

Celta Vigo vs Malaga Standings

In the current LaLiga table, Celta Vigo sit 11th while Malaga are placed 19th.

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
SevillaSevillaSEV
220052+36
W
W
2
Real BetisReal BetisBET
220020+26
W
W
3
Deportivo AlavesDeportivo AlavesALA
211041+34
D
W
4
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
211042+24
D
W
5
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
110050+53
W
6
EspanyolEspanyolESP
210142+23
L
W
7
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
110021+13
W
8
GetafeGetafeGET
210113-23
W
L
9
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
20204402
D
D
10
Deportivo de A CorunaDeportivo de A CorunaCOR
20202202
D
D
11
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
10100001
D
12
OsasunaOsasunaOSA
10100001
D
13
Racing SantanderRacing SantanderSAN
201123-11
L
D
14
Rayo VallecanoRayo VallecanoRAY
201123-11
D
L
15
ValenciaValenciaVAL
201101-11
L
D
16
MalagaMalagaMAL
201113-21
D
L
17
LevanteLevanteLEV
201103-31
D
L
18
ElcheElcheELC
201116-51
L
D
19
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
100101-10
L
20
Athletic BilbaoAthletic BilbaoATH
100113-20
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation

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