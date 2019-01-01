Ceballos hails Emery as biggest factor in Arsenal move

The 22-year-old midfielder is looking forward to linking up with friends at the Emirates but says the manager was the "turning point" in the move

Dani Ceballos says Unai Emery was the deciding factor in convincing him to join on loan from .

Midfielder Ceballos, 22, confirmed his season-long loan deal at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday and is looking forward to linking up with fellow Spaniards such as Hector Bellerin and Nacho Monreal.

But, with the Gunners still pursuing further transfer targets, Ceballos says it is Emery who enticed him to north London.

“The coach was the turning point in terms of me joining this massive club,” Ceballos told the club’s website.

“He’s a Spanish coach and he knows me from my time at other clubs. I’m really happy to be able to help Arsenal achieve our objectives.

“I knew I had the confidence of the coach, which was very important for me from the start.

“I was aware of the responsibility that wearing this shirt entails and it was a tremendously proud moment when I decided to join Arsenal.

“He’s a very tactical coach and I think that’s going to really help me to perfect my positioning. I think we’re both going to try our best to make me a better player.”

Ceballos is a hotly rated young prospect within , and Gunners fans will be hoping he can help to fill the gap in the squad left by the departure of Aaron Ramsey.

However, with big-name stars always difficult to dislodge at Real Madrid, he was forced to look elsewhere for first-team action after struggling to make an impact at the Bernabeu.

He made 23 appearances in last season, but most of these came in the first half of the season as he fell out of favour under Zinedine Zidane.

And Ceballos will hope to settle in and stake his claim for a starting berth as soon as possible.

“I have the coach – who is Spanish – and Hector, which will help me get used to life in London,” he added.

“I get on really well with Hector away from football, on a personal level. I told him I was thinking of joining and he told me not to think twice because this is a great city and a great club and that I was going to have a great time.

“I can’t wait to see him and say thanks for his help in getting me here.

“I need to get used to what the club expects of me and adapt as quickly as possible because that will be vital if I’m to be successful at this club.”