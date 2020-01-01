'Cavani wasn't part of Manchester United's plan' - Neville questions last-minute move for ex-PSG striker

The 33-year-old is close to joining the Red Devils before the transfer window ends on Monday and the former full-back has some concerns about the deal

Gary Neville believes Edinson Cavani is another panic buy by , although he hopes the striker will thrive in the Premier League.

The Red Devils are close to signing the Uruguayan forward on a free transfer before the window closes on Monday.

The international has been a success in with and with Palermo and , while United legend Ryan Giggs has backed him to succeed at Old Trafford as well.

More teams

Although ex-United and right-back Neville is confident the 33-year-old will be a welcome addition to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team, he suspects he was low down the club's list of targets.

"They need a striker, they need a forward. My emotion when I heard about the deal on Saturday was the same probably as when Radamel Falcao signed, when Zlatan Ibrahimovic signed, Odion Ighalo signed. It’s very last-minute, it’s come out of nowhere," Neville said on Sky Sports.

"There is an element of thrill to it, an element of intrigue because he is one of the world’s best strikers in the last 10 years. You hope he can come to Old Trafford and set the Premier League on fire.

"There is also an element of ‘how have we ended up here?’ Manchester United two or three months ago had a great coronavirus period.

"The club had acted with great class, Marcus Rashford's work, finished third in the league and you just thought: 'Right, that's as close as they can get to with the team they currently have and they can get three or four signings and potentially close the gap this season'.

Article continues below

"We're here on the eve of the transfer deadline day and nothing has been done apart from Donny van de Beek, who at this moment in time can't break into a packed midfield.

"So Cavani by Monday would be welcomed, he’s different to the other strikers. I hope he comes fit, firing, he's always worked hard, always had a great attitude and work ethic, so I don't think there's any doubt about that. He's not the type, I don't think, to come for a swan song or a pay off, I think he's got more about him.

"We had great tussles against him with England and obviously I've seen him for Paris Saint-Germain. I don’t think he will come with any aim other than to try to prove himself. It's just a case of I don't think this was in the strategy, I don't think it was in the plan and certainly couldn't have been because something like this couldn't have been kept quiet."