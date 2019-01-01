Casemiro’s cannon, cool Canales and victory for Valencia - the Best of La Liga

The Brazilian hit a stunner for Real Madrid while Betis and Valencia also triumphed - Watch the Clear Men Champion Moments from Matchday 20

Casemiro was the hero of the hour for Real Madrid as they saw off Sevilla 2-0 this past weekend on an afternoon that could well prove a turning point for the struggling giants this season.

The Brazil international smashed a stunning, 30-yard drive in off the underside of the bar that set Madrid on their way to a victory that moved them three points clear of fourth-placed Sevilla.

And there were pivotal results elsewhere, too – not least for a resurgent Real Betis, who earned a dramatic win over Girona thanks to Sergio Canales’ 94th-minute penalty.

The former Real Madrid midfielder was cold as ice as he stepped up deep into stoppage time to secure a 3-2 win that kept 7th-placed Betis within two points of Getafe in the final European qualification slot.

Elsewhere, Spain international Rodrigo was the hero for Valencia, stealing in to tap home the winner and seal a 2-1 victory at Celta with just five minutes remaining at the Balaidos.

Click the image below to relive the excitement of another thrilling round of action from La Liga.