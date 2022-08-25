'I loved the little guy' - Casemiro names Scholes as his favourite Man Utd legend

Manchester United new boy has named Paul Scholes as his favourite legendary figure at Old Trafford following his switch from Real Madrid.

Casemiro gives first MUTV interview

Names Scholes his top club legend

Says it's an 'honour' to be at United

WHAT HAPPENED? United's £70 million man expressed his admiration towards Scholes in his first in-house interview for the club. Casemiro says that the English midfielder defied his small stature with an aggressive style of play that made him a nightmare for opponents.

WHAT THEY SAID: “So, in terms of idols in this position [midfield] my idol growing up was always [Zinedine] Zidane, [but] here at Manchester United it was always Paul Scholes," the Brazilian told MUTV. "The little guy [Scholes] was very good and what I loved about him when he played was that he was small but he went in hard and fair.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Casemiro is considered to be one of the best defensive midfielders in Europe, having played a key role in the most successful period in Madrid's illustrious history. He shares the same tenacity that made Scholes a fan favourite, and will hope to have a similar impact in a United side desperate for extra quality in the middle.

WHAT NEXT FOR CASEMIRO? United boss Erik ten Hag welcomed Casemiro into training for the first time on Wednesday, and he could be in line to make his debut against Southampton at St Mary's this weekend.