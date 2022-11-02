'They didn't want him to go' - Man Utd boss Ten Hag opens up on Casemiro's shock transfer from Real Madrid

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has claimed that Real Madrid didn't want to sell Casemiro in the summer before his big-money move to Old Trafford.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazilian moved to Manchester in the summer for an initial £60m, while they could yet pay a further £10m in add-ons. He had spent nine years with Los Blancos but is now establishing himself as a key part of the United team.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to the press about the player, Ten Hag said: "You see him growing game to game and also our team is growing so we're really happy with the progress but we have to keep that process going. We are not satisfied and we have to keep getting better.

"He told me he needs a new challenge because at Real Madrid he won everything. He was a big part at Real Madrid and they didn't want him to go but he had the feeling: 'I have to go to another club, another league to prove myself.' And that shows his hunger. I really like that. From the first day he has come with that attitude in every training, every match and I really like it. He will be more and more important to our team."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Having won five Champions League titles at Madrid, it's not hard to see why they would have been reluctant to see him go. However, at United, he has now started the last five league games and hasn't lost one (winning three and drawing two).

WHAT NEXT FOR CASEMIRO? The midfielder and his team play Real Sociedad away from home in the Europa League later this week, and they must win if they want to top Group E.