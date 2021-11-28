Carrick explains why Ronaldo was on the bench in Man Utd’s Premier League clash vs Chelsea

Michael Carrick has been explaining why Cristiano Ronaldo was left out of his starting XI for Manchester United’s Premier League clash with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

The Red Devils’ interim boss opted to name the Portuguese superstar among his substitutes when taking in a trip to west London.

Despite lining up against the Premier League leaders, Carrick decided to leave his talismanic No.7 on the bench as Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bruno Fernandes fill attacking and creative berths.

What has been said?

Carrick told Sky Sports of his selection decision: "A few tweaks and changes from the other night, to change things up a bit.

"Cristiano is probably our standout name, but it's just gameplan, ideas. I had a good chat with Cristiano actually, he was great, and we've decided to go like that today. Really looking forward to the game.

"It's a decision just to pick a team, to be honest. I don't think it needs more drama than that.

"Everyone is fine, all the boys who have come out of the team have been terrific around the place, Cristiano included, fantastic with the boys, supporting them 100 per cent and ready to come on if and when needed.

"We’re happy with the team we’ve picked, for sure. We’ve come here to try and win the game, like we do every single game. "

When was Ronaldo last benched?

It is not the first time this season that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner has failed to make the United team for an English top-flight fixture.

Back on October 2, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took a similar approach when piecing together his plans for a home date with Everton.

Ronaldo was given 33 minutes of game time in that contest, but was unable to prevent it from finishing 1-1.

