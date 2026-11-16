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Muhammad Zaki
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Carlo Ancelotti reveals why Raphinha REFUSED early Barcelona return despite Brazil suspension following red card controversy

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Barcelona star Raphinha has raised eyebrows by choosing to remain with the Brazil national team despite a suspension that prevents him from playing in their upcoming fixture. While many expected the forward to return to Catalonia early, Brazil boss Carlo Ancelotti has now clarified the situation.

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Red card drama keeps Raphinha sidelined in Singapore

The Barcelona forward earned a suspension after receiving a bizarre red card during Brazil's recent 3-2 friendly defeat against Japan. Having already been substituted, Raphinha was dismissed from the bench in the dying stages for furiously protesting the officiating following Tatsuhiro Sakamoto's 91st-minute winner.

Although the former Leeds winger later apologised for his outburst, he maintained that the refereeing had been sub-standard. The ban rules him out of Tuesday's final November friendly against Singapore, yet he opted against flying back to join Hansi Flick's squad at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper.

Ancelotti praises captain's commitment to the squad

Speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of the Singapore clash, Ancelotti dispelled rumours surrounding Raphinha's standing in the camp. The Italian coach stressed that staying with the group was entirely the player's own choice.

"Raphinha showed a lot of affection for the national team," Ancelotti told reporters, as quoted by SPORT. "He was sent off, but he wanted to be with the team. That is a very important sign that the group, especially the leaders, as he is, is a very healthy group."

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Ancelotti fires back at Romario

The defeat against Japan has sparked intense scrutiny back in Brazil, with 1994 World Cup winner Romario publicly calling for Ancelotti's sacking. Questioning the Italian's ability to lead the Selecao and urging the CBF president to act, the former striker wrote on social media: "Ancelotti, enough is enough! Pack your bags and go!"

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Ancelotti refused to dodge the criticism during his press conference, offering an ironic response to the legendary striker. He said: "Everyone has freedom of expression. In a democratic country, everyone can have their opinion. Romario has his opinion, like everyone else. It's a right to have an opinion, and also, in my opinion, to think that he can say lies, truths, or nonsense. The truth is that Romario talks a lot, and that's his right."

Immediate return to Catalonia ahead of Villarreal clash

Raphinha will board a flight back to Spain immediately after Tuesday's friendly against Singapore. That schedule gives the winger a few days to recover from long-haul travel before Barcelona resume domestic action against Villarreal at the Camp Nou on Sunday, offering him an immediate chance to put his international frustrations behind him.

Written byMuhammad Zaki

News editor

Zaki's love for football was rooted in Chelsea, specifically when he was captivated by Gianfranco Zola - not only for his magic on the field but also because the legend's name sounded so pleasant to his ears. A few years later, the 2002 World Cup introduced him to Oliver Kahn, the goalkeeper who became Zaki's second love in football, even though Germany went home empty-handed at that time.

The most memorable moment for Zaki happened much closer to home: standing in the south stands of Maguwoharjo, witnessing PSS Sleman lift the 2013 First Division trophy. The euphoria of victory turned bitter as dualism prevented Si Elang Jawa from being promoted.

Zaki's areas of expertise at GOAL include:

  • Analysis of European football tactics, including the Premier League and Champions League
  • Coverage of player transfer news & club financial regulation dynamics
  • International football editorials: player biographies, legend stories, and hidden young talents
  • Player rating & performance assessment with both analytical and narrative approaches

Zaki's All-Time XI (4-2-3-1)

Oliver Kahn; Cafu, John Terry, Franz Beckenbauer, Paolo Maldini; Xavi Hernandez, Claude Makelele; Lionel Messi, Eric Cantona, Eden Hazard; Marco van Basten

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