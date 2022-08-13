Carlo Ancelotti confirms he will retire at the end of his Real Madrid career

The 63-year-old has determined that he won't ever coach another club

Carlo Ancelotti has announced that he will retire when his time at Real Madrid is brought to an end. Following 16 years as a player and 30 years (and counting) as a coach, the legendary manager looks likely to call time on his career in the next few years.

However, he still has two years left on his contract at the Bernabeu and theoretically could see his deal extended.

Ancelotti made the claim in the build-up to the beginning of the 2022-23 La Liga season, just a few months after he masterminded the Blancos' 14th Champions League triumph.

What did Ancelotti say about retiring?

Speaking to Il Messaggero, the 63-year-old claimed that he has altered his managerial style in the last few years.

"Twenty four titles in my career? The truth is that these numbers do not matter to me," claimed Ancelotti. "I’ll think about that at the end, when taking stock makes more sense. Now I am focused on training; I like the daily work.

"Until a few years ago, my priority was tactics. Now I focus on human relations, getting to know people and new generations."

Ancelotti then discussed the possibility of retiring in the near future. He added: “This stage at Madrid will bring an end to my career. After Real Madrid, I will retire.

"Real Madrid is at the very top of football. It makes sense to call it a day after this experience.”

When could Ancelotti retire?

As mentioned, the former AC Milan manager's contract in the Spanish capital is due to run until the end of the 2023-24 season. That doesn't necessarily mean he will call time on his career at the end of that campaign, however, as he has not ruled out an extension.