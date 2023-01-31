Did Cancelo have Guardiola bust-up? New Bayern Munich signing reveals main reason why he left Man City

Joao Cancelo says a desire to see regular game time, not a falling out with Pep Guardiola, was the reason for his move away from Manchester City.

Portuguese has left Premier League champions

New challenge taken on in Germany

Claims to have no issue with former boss

WHAT HAPPENED? The versatile Portugal international has severed ties with the reigning Premier League champions after completing an initial loan switch to Bayern Munich that could become a permanent €70 million (£62m/$76m) transfer in the summer. There had been suggestions that the 28-year-old was moving on following a training ground bust-up with City boss Guardiola, but the buccaneering full-back insists he is merely heading to Germany after slipping down the pecking order at the Etihad Stadium.

WHAT THEY SAID: Cancelo told reporters at his official unveiling as a Bayern player when asked about his reasons for leaving Manchester: “I’ve not had much game time in the past few weeks, which influenced my decision. There was speculation that my relationship with Pep was not the best but the fact is I wanted to play more. I really wanted to embark on this new adventure at such a club with such a big history. It’s a dream for me. I’m very happy to be here and to show my footballing qualities. I know that this club, this team, lives for titles and wins titles every year. I’m also driven by the hunger for success.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Cancelo added when asked if he would like to remain with Bayern beyond the end of the 2022-23 campaign: “We have to see what these five months will bring, I want to be here with a clear head. We will then talk about it again at the end of the season.”

WHAT NEXT? Cancelo’s contract at City was due to run until 2027 but, after taking in 154 appearances for the club and winning two Premier League titles, he is now seemingly ready to start afresh with the Bundesliga champions.