Can you guess the Premier League club from the emojis?

Can you decipher these Premier League clubs solely from emojis?

<section data-block="TextEntry"><h3>Which club is this?</h3><ul><li>Crystal Palace</li><li>Palace</li><li>Crystal</li><li>Crystle Palace</li></ul></section><section data-block="TextEntry"><h3>Which club is this?</h3><ul><li>Nottingham Forest</li><li>Forest</li><li>Nottingham</li></ul></section><section data-block="TextEntry"><h3>Which club is this?</h3><ul><li>Arsenal</li><li>Arsnal</li><li>Arsanal</li><li>aresnal</li></ul></section><section data-block="TextEntry"><h3>Which club is this?</h3><ul><li>Sheffield United</li><li>Sheffield Utd</li><li>Sheff United</li><li>Sheff Utf</li><li>Sheffield </li><li>Shefield United</li><li>Shefield Utd</li></ul></section><section data-block="TextEntry"><h3>Which club is this?</h3><ul><li>Tottenham</li><li>Tottenham Hotspur</li><li>Spurs</li><li>Totenham</li><li>Totenham Hotspur</li></ul></section><section data-block="TextEntry"><h3>Which club is this?</h3><ul><li>Aston Villa</li><li>Villa</li><li>Aston Vila</li><li>Vila</li></ul></section><section data-block="TextEntry"><h3>Which club is this?</h3><ul><li>Luton</li><li>Luton Town</li><li>Lutton</li></ul></section><section data-block="TextEntry"><h3>Which club is this?</h3><ul><li>Bournemouth</li><li>Bornemouth</li><li>Bournmouth</li><li>Bornmouth</li></ul></section><section data-block="TextEntry"><h3>Which club is this?</h3><ul><li>Fulham</li><li>Fullham</li></ul></section><section data-block="TextEntry"><h3>Which club is this?</h3><ul><li>Everton</li></ul></section><section data-block="TextEntry"><h3>Which club is this?</h3><ul><li>Manchester City</li><li>Man City</li><li>mancity</li></ul></section><section data-block="TextEntry"><h3>Which club is this?</h3><ul><li>Brentford</li></ul></section>