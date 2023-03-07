Can Chelsea go all the way in the Champions League this season?

On another special European night at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea turned around a one-goal deficit against Dortmund to progress to the quarter-finals!

Is this the moment when Chelsea's 2022-23 season finally gets going?

Trailing 1-0 from the first leg and with just one win from their last eight games in all competitions, few expected the Blues to turn things around against the most in-form team in Europe right now. But they did exactly that, with goals from Raheem Sterling and Kai Havertz booking Chelsea's place in the Champions League quarter-finals at the expense of Borussia Dortmund.

