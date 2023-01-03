Cacereño vs Real Madrid: Lineups and LIVE updates

Real Madrid begin their Copa del Rey campaign as they hope to end a nine-year drought in the competition.

Real Madrid visit Cacereño in the Copa del Rey Round of 32 tonight as they hope to win their first Spanish Cup since 2014.

Cacereño play in Segunda División RFEF - the fourth tier of Spanish football. Real Madrid should be the heavyweight favourites to win this, but lower tier teams have managed to oust Los Blancos in Copa del Rey in recent years.

Cacereño will take heart from their 2-1 win over Girona in the Round of 64. Moreover, facing Real Madrid will be a once in a lifetime opportunity for them, which will motivate to punch way, way above their weight.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, registered a 2-0 victory over Real Valladolid in their first game after the league resumed. They last lifted the Copa del Rey in 2014, under Carlo Ancelotti.

Cacereño vs Real Madrid probable lineups

Cacereño XI (4-5-1): Moreno; Ramírez, Caparrós, Traoré, Gomis; García, Bermúdez, Artaega, Manchón, El Kounni; Grande

Real Madrid XI (4-3-3): Lunin; Vázquez, Vallejo, Nacho, Odriozola; Camavinga, Tchouaméni, Ceballos; Asensio, Rodrygo, Hazard

Cacereño vs Real Madrid LIVE updates

Real Madrid's upcoming fixtures

Los Blancos will visit Villarreal on Saturday, 7th January and then lock horns with Valencia in the semi-final of the Supercopa de España at the King Fahd International Stadium on 11th January.