How to buy FA Cup Final 2024 tickets: Semi-finals, schedule and ticket info

All the information you need to get your hands on tickets for the showpiece finale to one of football's great competitions

The Premier League might be the biggest prize in British club football for many sides, but the history and romance of the FA Cup - the oldest soccer competition across the world - remains the pinnacle of the sport for many traditionalist fans, with its grandeur and affection undimmed despite the relative dominance of familiar faces over the years.

The 2023-24 edition looks set to be no different, with three of the nominal "big six" involved at the semi-final stage. However, one underdog remains as all eyes turn to the arch of Wembley Stadium for the climax of another thrilling campaign.

With both the domestic top-flight and the UEFA Champions League in their sights, Manchester City could embark on a historic double-treble after sweeping all three last season, while Chelsea will be determined to ensure another difficult season at Stamford Bridge has something to show after they missed out on the Carabao Cup Final.

For a similarly mixed Manchester United on the cusp of a brand new era at Old Trafford, anything less than a place in the showpiece fixture will be considered a failure, but nothing quite captures the public imagination like an upset, and Championship outfit Coventry City will hope they can topple their rivals to beat them to the punch.

With four contrasting storylines and four differing styles of football set to grace the Wembley turf this month before May's final, there's plenty for fans to get excited about, and both supporters and neutrals will be looking to book a seat in north London to watch it all unfold.

But how can you get tickets for the FA Cup semi-finals and final? Here, GOAL brings you all your options on where to buy a seat for some of the hottest games in town.

FA Cup 2024 Schedule

Date Time (BST) Fixture Venue Ticket Link Saturday, April 20 5:15 p.m. Manchester City v Chelsea Wembley Stadium, London Get tickets here Sunday, April 21 3:30 p.m. Coventry City v Manchester United Wembley Stadium, London Get tickets here Saturday, May 25 TBD Final Wembley Stadium, London Get tickets here

How to buy FA Cup Final 2024 tickets

There are a limited number of ways to purchase tickets for the 2023-24 FA Cup semi-finals and final, with sales for the tournament offered effectively exclusively through the Football Association's own ticket portal and to club members of the respective teams included in the final four.

The major ticket phase release has already taken place, with clubs allocated their portion of tickets for the fixture following the conclusion of the semi-final draw. Remaining tickets are then generally sold in additional phases, again to club members, or are handed to partners of the Football Association.

Seats will also be available through secondary resale markets, with StubHub one of the leading providers for supporters looking to find a seat if the general allocation has been exhausted for a particular fixture.

Remember, ensure you read the terms and conditions either through the club ticket portal or through StubHub to ensure you understand your purchase. Make sure you are buying from a trusted source so as not to be exploited by touts.

FAQs

Where should I buy FA Cup 2024 Final tickets from?

Supporters hoping to purchase tickets for the 2023-24 FA Cup semi-finals and final are recommended to buy them either directly through the tournament's ticket portal and links.

Alternatively, if a fixture has limited availability, fans can consider secondary resale sites such as StubHub.

When did FA Cup 2023-24 tickets go on sale?

The sales phase for the 2023-24 FA Cup semi-finals and final began in March 2024, with tickets available directly through the four teams' respective ticket portals and the official Football Association portal.

How do I check FA Cup ticket availability?

As one of the most popular sporting events in the world, tickets are expected to be in high demand for the 2023-24 FA Cup semi-finals and final.

Individual match availability will be continuously updated through social media portals and press releases from both the tournament and the clubs themselves, keeping fans abreast of any further developments.

How do I buy cheap FA Cup 2023-24 tickets?

The smartest place to buy cheap tickets for the 2023-24 FA Cup semi-finals and final will be through official club and Football Association channels. Official retailers will carry the lowest prices for fixtures and safeguard your purchases.

Again, StubHub may be an option for those happy to explore the resale market. Remember to be aware of the terms and conditions surrounding purchases, and double-check that you are buying from a trusted source rather than touts.

Can I buy FA Cup hospitality tickets?

You can indeed buy hospitality tickets for the 2023-24 FA Cup, allowing fans to enjoy their trip to Wembley Stadium in sumptuous comfort and luxurious surroundings. Hospitality packages, ranging from private boxes to casual fare and fine dining options, will give supporters the most memorable experience possible.

You can find individual or group hospitality packages through the Football Association's official website.

Which teams are the favourites to win the FA Cup 2023-24?

With four teams left and just 90 minutes of football between them and a place in the final, a clear favourite is already tipped to lift the 2023-24 FA Cup this season, with Manchester City considered odds-on to win.

Pep Guardiola's Citizens are far ahead of all three remaining teams in the league and should not find themselves unduly tested against Chelsea in their semi-final encounter.

That looks set to ensure a repeat of the 2023 FA Cup Final against rivals Manchester United, who are probably the most-fancied side to reach the showpiece game, having drawn lower-league opposition in the shape of Coventry City.