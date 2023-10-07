Burnley warning against homophobic chants booed by fans during Chelsea clash

Burnley have warned fans not to engage in homophobic and discriminatory chanting during their match against Chelsea.

In the first half of the Clarets' home clash against the Blues, an announcement was made at Turf Moor about supporters making discriminative shouts from the stands, which was met by boos from a section of home fans.

The club reminded those in attendance that homophobic abuse is a hate crime punishable by law. Burnley also took to social media to drive home the message.

This comes at a time when all Premier League matches, between October 7-23, will be dedicated to No Room For Racism, as the league calls for supporters to challenge and report discrimination whenever they see it.

Top-flight footballers will take the knee during this period to show their unity against all forms of discrimination.

This is not the first time something like this has happened at Turf Moor this season as in Burnley's first game of the campaign, a 3-0 loss to Manchester City, fans' behaviour came under scrutiny.

In this instance, three men were charged or summoned to appear at court for entering a playing area, common assault, common assault and throwing a missile onto the playing area.