How to watch today's Canterbury Bulldogs vs Parramatta Eels NRL game: Live stream, TV channel and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s Bulldogs versus Eels NRL game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Parramatta Eels (4-8) will look to maintain their upper hand over the Canterbury Bulldogs (6-6) in recent years when they make the trip to Accor Stadium on Monday.

The Eels enter this match as the favourites despite being away from home, largely down to winning eight of the last nine meetings between the two sides. The visitors snapped a five-game losing streak in a devastating fashion against the top-two Cronulla Sharks in a high-scoring clash to secure just their fourth win of the campaign.

Canterbury, meanwhile, managed to secure a second straight win as they overcame Newcastle Knights in stunning fashion last week. Despite missing their Origin players, they held the Knights to a single penalty goal in the 2-32 victory. The Bulldogs currently sit one spot outside the top eight.

Canterbury Bulldogs vs Parramatta Eels date and start time

Date Monday, June 10, 2024 Start time 4:00pm AEST/ 3:30pm ACST/ 2:00pm AWST Venue Accor Stadium Location Sydney Olympic Park, New South Wales, Australia Referee Peter Gough

How to watch Canterbury Bulldogs vs Parramatta Eels on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Canterbury Bulldogs vs Parramatta Eels NRL game in Australia, including Nine Network, Nine Now, Foxtel, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream every game of every round live or on demand on your TV or favourite device is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Bulldogs vs Eels game on?

The game will not be broadcast live on Nine Network (Channel 9) on free-to-air TV, but will be available to watch via Foxtel on pay TV.

Canterbury Bulldogs vs Parramatta Eels team news

Canterbury Bulldogs

With a five-day turnaround after Origin One, Bulldogs skipper Stephen Crichton has a reasonable chance of backing up, while five-eighth Matt Burton should be good to go as the Blues' 18th man. Toby Sexton is the favoured halfback this week, with Drew Hutchison remaining in the reserves. Lipoi Hopoi, who made his debut in Round 13, is ready for another run out off the bench.

Here's the Bulldogs' full team list for Round 14:

Position Players FULLBACK Connor Tracey WINGERS Jacob Kiraz, Blake Wilson CENTRES Bronson Xerri, Stephen Crichton (Captain) FIVE-EIGHTH Matt Burton HALFBACK Toby Sexton PROPS Max King, Samuel Hughes HOOKER Reed Mahoney SECOND ROW Jacob Preston, Jaeman Salmon LOCK Kurt Mann INTERCHANGES Bailey Hayward, Josh Curran, Kurtis Morrin, Lipoi Hopoi RESERVES Poasa Faamausili, Morgan Harper, Joey Lussick, Ryan Matterson

Parramatta Eels

The return of skipper Clint Gutherson and halfback Mitchell Moses was critical for the Eels in their 34-22 win over the Sharks on Thursday night.

Parramatta were on an extended break heading into Monday's contest and will hope to keep the momentum going at Accor Stadium. Blaize Talagi replaces Bailey Simonsson (knee) at the back, with the rookie named at centre and Sean Russell shifting over to the wing.

The extended turnaround following the Origin series opener will mean J'maine Hopgood has been named to start at this stage. Ryan Matterson has been picked in the wider reserves as he continues to works his way back to match sharpness from an illness bout.

Below is the Eels' full team list for Round 14:

Position Players FULLBACK Clinton Gutherson (Captain) WINGERS Maika Sivo, Sean Russell CENTRES Will Penisini, Blaize Talagi FIVE-EIGHTH Dylan Brown HALFBACK Mitchell Moses PROPS Reagan Campbell-Gillard, Junior Paulo HOOKER Brendan Hands SECOND ROW Kelma Tuilagi, Bryce Cartwright LOCK J'maine Hopgood INTERCHANGES Joe Ofahengaue, Shaun Lane, Makahesi Makatoa, Wiremu Greig RESERVES Daejarn Asi, Blake Taaffe, Jake Turpin, Drew Hutchison, Harry Hayes, Luca Moretti

Canterbury Bulldogs vs Parramatta Eels Recent Form

Canterbury Bulldogs: WWLWL

Round Result R13 Knights 2-32 Bulldogs R12 Bulldogs 44-12 Dragons R11 Raiders 24-20 Bulldogs R10 Panthers 16-10 Bulldogs R9 Bulldogs 22-14 Tigers

Parramatta Eels: WLLLW

Round Result R13 Eels 34-22 Sharks R12 Rabbitohs 42-26 Eels R11 Storm 48-16 Eels R10 Eels 14-30 Broncos R8 Sea Eagles 32-18 Eels

