Bukayo Saka has become the first Arsenal player since Alexis Sanchez in 2016-17 to reach double figures for goals and assists in a single campaign.

Home-grown star shining for Gunners

Caught the eye again versus Palace

End product has matched Chilean forward

WHAT HAPPENED? The Gunners forward, who has been in sparkling form this season, reached that notable milestone during a Premier League outing against Crystal Palace. Having been a reliable source of end product for Mikel Arteta’s side across their bid for a domestic title, the 21-year-old doubled Arsenal’s lead against Palace when he beat the offside trap and slid a composed finish into the bottom corner – having already provided the cross from which Gabriel Martinelli broke the deadlock at Emirates Stadium.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Saka has been a talismanic presence for Arsenal throughout the 2022-23 campaign, but saw a four-match run without a goal brought to a close against Palace.

WHAT NEXT? With the Gunners dominating for long periods against the Eagles - with Granit Xhaka adding a third for them early in the second half before Saka netted his second of the game - Arteta’s side are looking to extend their lead over Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table to eight points.