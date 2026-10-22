‘I lost many nights of sleep’ - Bruno Guimaraes opens up on ‘toughest decision’ to quit Newcastle for Arsenal

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Bruno Guimaraes has revealed he suffered sleepless nights before finalising his blockbuster transfer from Newcastle United to Arsenal. The Brazilian midfielder admitted he was left in tears after saying goodbye to his team-mates during a turbulent summer at St James' Park.

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A difficult summer exit for Guimaraes

Guimaraes has admitted that his blockbuster summer transfer to Arsenal caused him countless sleepless nights. The 28-year-old midfielder completed a massive £75 million ($100m) move to north London after actively pushing for a new challenge.

The Brazilian departed St James' Park during an incredibly turbulent transfer window for Newcastle. The club saw popular manager Eddie Howe leave, while key players like Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali were also sold. Despite Newcastle sporting director Ross Wilson publicly stating the club had no desire to sell their captain, Guimaraes ultimately secured his desired departure.

Sleepless nights and tearful goodbyes

The Brazilian international formed an incredible bond with the Newcastle supporters during his successful four-year spell. Speaking to reporters after Arsenal's recent 2-2 Champions League draw at Bayern Munich, he detailed the emotional toll of his exit.

"It was hard for me to say bye," Guimaraes admitted, as quoted by The Guardian. "I remember when I said bye to the lads, I was crying. They were crying as well because we were a family there. I lost many, many nights of sleep because it was difficult for me, for my family. But sometimes in your life you have to make decisions and in my mind, I needed a new challenge. I wish Newcastle all the best because they were so nice to me. It is just time to move on and I’ve been enjoying my time here at Arsenal, as well."

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Seeking a brand new challenge

Guimaraes leaves behind a strong legacy in the north east, having been named club captain in 2024. He famously helped Newcastle lift the 2025 Carabao Cup with a victory over Liverpool, ending a 70-year wait for a major domestic trophy. Reflecting on his impressive achievements, he felt he had given absolutely everything to the project.

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"I think I did great for Newcastle," he stated, as quoted by ESPN. "We won a trophy after 70 years. We got into the Champions League twice. We got to two finals. I think I did what I could for the club. I wish them all the best because they were so nice to me. It is just time to move on. I have been enjoying my time here at Arsenal as well."

Embracing life under Arteta

Life at Arsenal initially proved frustrating for Guimaraes due to a nagging groin injury. However, he has now settled in, making 13 appearances and recently starting back-to-back Champions League fixtures.

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He is already heavily impressed by Mikel Arteta's relentless tactical approach. The 28-year-old is now fully focused on securing silverware in north London with his new team-mates.

"He is always a little bit addicted to videos and the way that he can make us feel better on the pitch," Guimaraes revealed. "I think we have a top manager with a top mentality. We want to win everything possible."