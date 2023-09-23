'Class from Bruno!' - NFL legend & Burnley co-owner JJ Watt can't help but salute Man Utd star Fernandes's incredible volleyed goal as he sends rousing half-time message

- Watt posts halftime remark
- Praises Bruno Fernandes' opener
- Says 'big second half' awaits
WHAT HAPPENED? The post praised the opening goal for Man Utd courtesy of Bruno Fernandes, as he volleyed home a superb finish, but hyped up the second-half of the match after a contentious first 45 minutes that saw Jonny Evans' opening goal ruled out by VAR.
Watt ends it with a promotional cheer for his side saying "Let's go Burnley!!!"
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Watt has taken to social media all season to help promote and generate excitement around the newly-promoted English side after becoming a co-owner in the off-season.
WHAT NEXT FOR BURNLEY? They'll look to turn around the match after being down 1-0 at halftime.
