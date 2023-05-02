'Just stop moaning!' - Bruno Fernandes urged to 'take on board' Jadon Sancho criticism by Man Utd legend Gary Neville

Gary Neville urged Bruno Fernandes to "take on board" Jadon Sancho's "just stop moaning" criticism during Manchester United's win over Aston Villa.

Man Utd beat Villa 1-0

Fernades scored the only goal

Frustrated after a move failed to take shape

WHAT HAPPENED? Fernandes drew first blood for United in the 39th minute at Old Trafford after Emiliano Martinez spilt Marcus Rashford's shot on goal, which ultimately proved to be the difference between the two sides.

The Red Devils enjoyed a buoyant start to the game and carved out many opportunities in the first half. However, one of the moves failed to come to fruition, which left Fernandes a frustrated figure and he pointed the finger of blame at Sancho. But, the winger was seen snapping back at his skipper and said "stop moaning" before getting on with the game.

United legend Neville has chosen to side with the England international in this particular incident and hopes that Fernandes will "take on board" the criticism in the right spirit and amend his attitude on the pitch.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It sums Bruno Fernandes up. He’s Manchester United’s most effective player, he’s Manchester United’s best player," the United legend said on The Gary Neville Podcast.

"But I think every Manchester United fan and probably every Manchester United player is thinking: just stop moaning! I moan a lot, but I didn’t do it on the pitch at my own players!

"So that’s probably the perfect summary of Bruno Fernandes. He’s a match-winner, when Manchester United don’t have him in the team they drop levels like you wouldn’t believe – and we’ve seen that recently against Sevilla.

"It’s an important win for Manchester United. Bruno Fernandes is a star. His assists and goals record is incredible from the position that he plays. He always wants the ball, he’s got the courage to take the ball, he always fights for everything in a game. But maybe one of his teammates or two do need to tell him to stop moaning now and then, and that probably to be fair is something he will take on board."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Fernandes has previously been criticised as well for similar antics on the pitch. During United's 7-0 loss to Liverpool at Anfield he let his frustration get the better of him and was spotted berating his teammates during the second-half collapse. Neville had hit out at the midfielder on that occasion as well and labelled his behaviour as a "disgrace".

WHAT NEXT? Manchester United will be back in action on Thursday against Brighton in the Premier League.