Bruno Fernandes: I pray for you all to keep bashing Cristiano Ronaldo!

Bruno Fernandes claimed the constant criticism of Cristiano Ronaldo only spurs him on to perform better after Portugal beat Ghana on Thursday.

Fernandes defends team-mate Ronaldo

Believes critics power his performances

CR7 scored in Portugal's World Cup opener

WHAT HAPPENED? Ronaldo scored from the penalty spot as Portugal got off to a winning start in Qatar with a 3-2 victory over Ghana. But as always, plenty of noise surrounded the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, after he became a free agent at the beginning of the week. Former club team-mate Fernandes had a confident response when asked about Ronaldo.

WHAT HE SAID: I think Cristiano likes to work under criticism from everyone,” Fernandes told reporters: “I pray for all of you to keep doing that because it gets the best of himself when you guys do that.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Fernandes and Ronaldo have played together for club and country, but infamously haven't always complemented each other on the pitch. Ronaldo's bombshell interview with Piers Morgan ahead of the World Cup has resulted in his sudden departure from Manchester United, meaning he's playing at the World Cup as a free agent.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR CRISTIANO RONALDO? With his club future unclear following his departure from United, Ronaldo's sole focus right now is trying to lift his first World Cup with Portugal.