Broos: Why I will change Bafana Bafana team against France

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos says he will field a different team to the one which started against Guinea when they face France in Tuesday’s international friendly match in Lille.

South Africa plays France four days after drawing 0-0 against Guinea in Kortrijk.

In that game, Broos fielded an unfamiliar team which saw goalkeeper Veli Mothwa starting, together with the likes of Nkosinathi Sibisi and Lyle Foster, while Bandile Shandu and Khuliso Mudau made their Bafana debuts.

Stelenbosch defender Athenkosi Mcaba also made his debut when he came on as a second-half substitute.

Broos has mentioned Nyiko Mobbie and Fagrie Lakay as likely starters against France.

“There will be a different team. There will be 11 other players. It will be a different team because before this camp I said that I will give every player some minutes,” Broos told Safa media.

“So we started in the game against Guinea. We will do the same thing against France. There will be new players again. Mobbie was not there, Lakay was not there, so they will play against France for sure because I want to give them a chance to show their qualities.”

Against Guinea, Bafana’s attacking frailties were laid bare and were the biggest talking point after the match.

‘“It’s difficult on how you fix that [scoring goals]. It’s up to the players, they just need the confidence to lead as strikers,” said Broos.

“I don't want to talk too much about that, otherwise, it will hurt we didn't score. But I mentioned it certainly after that game and that’s all and they know it as well that with the chances we had, we should have scored.

“We need a game in which strikers score and it will be okay but at the moment it’s a little problem.”

While Bafana are playing friendly matches to build the team, Broos wants positive results to instil a winning mentality in his squad.

‘It’s normal if you play a qualifier or a friendly game like now it's always different. Players don't feel the pressure,” Broos said.

“It’s normal and that’s why in the pre-match meeting of the Guinea game, I told them okay, it’s a friendly game but I don’t want us to see it as a friendly game. We didn’t see it as a friendly game. The approach is different.

“For me, I know it’s a friendly game, we need results, we need a good game. But it’s not the same as when you start a game and you need to win.

“So for the players, they are more comfortable now than the qualifiers. We have to learn that where there are qualifiers, there is pressure and we have to perform.”

After the France game, Bafana will then wait to hear their opponents for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.