How to watch today's Brisbane Broncos vs Cronulla Sharks NRL game: Live stream, TV channel and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s Broncos versus Sharks NRL game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Brisbane Broncos (7-5) and Cronulla Sharks (9-3) will both be looking to return to winning ways when they go head-to-head at Suncorp Stadium in Saturday night's NRL action.

Brisbane were on the wrong end of a closely-contested, high-scoring thriller at home against the Gold Coast Titans by two points in what was a deadly blow to what could have been their last chance saloon to break into the top four.

Nonetheless, they will get the opportunity to make amends themselves in front of their home crowd against the second-placed Cronulla Sharks during prime time.

Craig Fitzgibbon's Sharks have suffered consecutive defeats for the first time this season. The first was a 42-point win against Penrith, followed by a 12-point victory over the Eels last time out.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Brisbane Broncos and Cronulla Sharks in the NRL, plus plenty more.

Broncos vs Sharks date and start time

Date Saturday, June 8, 2024 Start time 7:35 p.m. AEST/ 7:05 p.m. ACST/ 5:35 p.m. AWST Venue Suncorp Stadium Location Brisbane, Australia Referee Grant Atkins

How to watch Broncos vs Sharks on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Brisbane Broncos vs Cronulla Sharks NRL game in Australia, including Nine Network, Nine Now, Foxtel, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream every game of every round live or on demand on your TV or favourite device is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Broncos vs Sharks game on?

The game will not be broadcast live on Nine Network (Channel 9) on free-to-air TV, but will be available to watch via Foxtel on pay TV.

Streaming the game with a VPN

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Broncos vs Sharks team news

Brisbane Broncos

Coach Kevin Walters has picked Maroons trio Pat Carrigan, Selwyn Cobbo, and Reece Walsh as reserves from Origin One, as well as Blues powerhouse Payne Haas.

The quartet must be reassessed on Thursday afternoon, but will take their spot if they are fit. Tristan Sailor, Fletcher Baker, and Martin Taupau are among the available reserves if needed. Josiah Karapani has been demoted to the reserves when centre Kotoni Staggs returns from a rib issue.

Here's the Broncos' full team list for Round 14:

Position Players FULLBACK Reece Walsh WINGER Corey Oates CENTRE Kotoni Staggs, Selwyn Cobbo FIVE-EIGHTH Ezra Mam HALFBACK Jock Madden PROP Corey Jensen, Payne Haas HOOKER Billy Walters 2ND ROW Brendan Piakura, Jordan Riki LOCK Patrick Carrigan (Captain) INTERCHANGE Tyson Smoothy, Xavier Willison, Kobe Hetherington, Jack Gosiewski RESERVES Josh Rogers, Fletcher Baker, Blake Mozer, Martin Taupau, Niwhai Puru, Jesse Colquhoun, Jaiyden Hunt

Cronulla Sharks

Blues halfback Nicho Hynes will be handed a timely rest this weekend with Daniel Atkinson and Braydon Trindall again partnering up in the halves. The club's other Origin star Cam McInnes has been named among the reserves three days after his Blues debut, so Jack Williams is relegated to the bench.

The defeat of Teig Wilton to a shoulder issue, therefore Siosifa Talakai takes his place in the starting lineup. Tuku Hau Tapuha has been returned to the team after playing in the NSW Cup last week. Braden Hamlin-Uele is the one who must make way.

Below is the Sharks' full team list for Round 14:

Position Players FULLBACK William Kennedy WINGER Sione Katoa CENTRE Jesse Ramien, Kayal Iro FIVE-EIGHTH Daniel Atkinson HALFBACK Braydon Trindall PROP Thomas Hazelton, Oregon Kaufusi HOOKER Blayke Brailey 2ND ROW Briton Nikora, Siosifa Talakai LOCK Cameron McInnes (Captain) INTERCHANGE Jack Williams, Toby Rudolf, Royce Hunt, Tuku Hau Tapuha RESERVES Mawene Hiroti, Billy Burns, Jayden Berrell, Josiah Karapani, Tristan Sailor

Brisbane Broncos vs Cronulla Sharks Recent Form

Broncos: WLWWL

Round Result R12 Broncos 34-36 Titans R11 Sea Eagles 12-13 Broncos R10 Eels 14-30 Broncos R9 Broncos 18-40 Roosters R8 Tigers 10-34 Broncos

Sharks: WWWLL

Round Result R12 Eels 34-22 Sharks R11 Sharks 38-30 Roosters R10 Storm 18-25 Sharks R9 Sharks 20-10 Dragons R8 Raiders 0-40 Sharks

Head-to-Head Record