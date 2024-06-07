This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Jesse Arthars (C) of the Brisbane BroncosGetty images
How to watch today's Brisbane Broncos vs Cronulla Sharks NRL game: Live stream, TV channel and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s Broncos versus Sharks NRL game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Brisbane Broncos (7-5) and Cronulla Sharks (9-3) will both be looking to return to winning ways when they go head-to-head at Suncorp Stadium in Saturday night's NRL action.

Brisbane were on the wrong end of a closely-contested, high-scoring thriller at home against the Gold Coast Titans by two points in what was a deadly blow to what could have been their last chance saloon to break into the top four.

Nonetheless, they will get the opportunity to make amends themselves in front of their home crowd against the second-placed Cronulla Sharks during prime time.

Craig Fitzgibbon's Sharks have suffered consecutive defeats for the first time this season. The first was a 42-point win against Penrith, followed by a 12-point victory over the Eels last time out.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Brisbane Broncos and Cronulla Sharks in the NRL, plus plenty more.

Broncos vs Sharks date and start time

DateSaturday, June 8, 2024
Start time7:35 p.m. AEST/ 7:05 p.m. ACST/ 5:35 p.m. AWST
VenueSuncorp Stadium
LocationBrisbane, Australia
RefereeGrant Atkins

How to watch Broncos vs Sharks on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Brisbane Broncos vs Cronulla Sharks NRL game in Australia, including Nine Network, Nine Now, Foxtel, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream every game of every round live or on demand on your TV or favourite device is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Broncos vs Sharks game on?

The game will not be broadcast live on Nine Network (Channel 9) on free-to-air TV, but will be available to watch via Foxtel on pay TV.

Broncos vs Sharks team news

Brisbane Broncos

Coach Kevin Walters has picked Maroons trio Pat Carrigan, Selwyn Cobbo, and Reece Walsh as reserves from Origin One, as well as Blues powerhouse Payne Haas.

The quartet must be reassessed on Thursday afternoon, but will take their spot if they are fit. Tristan Sailor, Fletcher Baker, and Martin Taupau are among the available reserves if needed. Josiah Karapani has been demoted to the reserves when centre Kotoni Staggs returns from a rib issue.

Here's the Broncos' full team list for Round 14:

PositionPlayers
FULLBACKReece Walsh
WINGERCorey Oates
CENTREKotoni Staggs, Selwyn Cobbo
FIVE-EIGHTHEzra Mam
HALFBACKJock Madden
PROPCorey Jensen, Payne Haas
HOOKERBilly Walters
2ND ROWBrendan Piakura, Jordan Riki
LOCKPatrick Carrigan (Captain)
INTERCHANGETyson Smoothy, Xavier Willison, Kobe Hetherington, Jack Gosiewski
RESERVESJosh Rogers, Fletcher Baker, Blake Mozer, Martin Taupau, Niwhai Puru, Jesse Colquhoun, Jaiyden Hunt

Cronulla Sharks

Blues halfback Nicho Hynes will be handed a timely rest this weekend with Daniel Atkinson and Braydon Trindall again partnering up in the halves. The club's other Origin star Cam McInnes has been named among the reserves three days after his Blues debut, so Jack Williams is relegated to the bench.

The defeat of Teig Wilton to a shoulder issue, therefore Siosifa Talakai takes his place in the starting lineup. Tuku Hau Tapuha has been returned to the team after playing in the NSW Cup last week. Braden Hamlin-Uele is the one who must make way.

Below is the Sharks' full team list for Round 14:

PositionPlayers
FULLBACKWilliam Kennedy
WINGERSione Katoa
CENTREJesse Ramien, Kayal Iro
FIVE-EIGHTHDaniel Atkinson
HALFBACKBraydon Trindall
PROPThomas Hazelton, Oregon Kaufusi
HOOKERBlayke Brailey
2ND ROWBriton Nikora, Siosifa Talakai
LOCKCameron McInnes (Captain)
INTERCHANGEJack Williams, Toby Rudolf, Royce Hunt, Tuku Hau Tapuha
RESERVESMawene Hiroti, Billy Burns, Jayden Berrell, Josiah Karapani, Tristan Sailor

Brisbane Broncos vs Cronulla Sharks Recent Form

Broncos: WLWWL

RoundResult
R12Broncos 34-36 Titans
R11Sea Eagles 12-13 Broncos
R10Eels 14-30 Broncos
R9Broncos 18-40 Roosters
R8Tigers 10-34 Broncos

Sharks: WWWLL

RoundResult
R12Eels 34-22 Sharks
R11Sharks 38-30 Roosters
R10Storm 18-25 Sharks
R9Sharks 20-10 Dragons
R8Raiders 0-40 Sharks

Head-to-Head Record

DateResult
03/06/23Sharks 12-20 Broncos
28/04/22Broncos 16-7 Sharks
28/08/21Sharks 24-16 Broncos
04/07/21Broncos 26-18 Sharks
31/07/20Broncos 26-36 Sharks
