Brighton teammates predicted my goal against Arsenal - Mwepu

Enock Mwepu revealed his Brighton & Hove Albion teammates predicted his goal before the start of the Arsenal game.

Fuelled by his inspiring display at the Emirates Stadium, the Zambian contributed a goal and an assist as the Seagulls tamed the Gunners 2-1 before their home fans.

Having provided the last pass for Leandro Trossard’s opener in the 28th minute, Mwepu sealed the win with his second-half effort.

Moises Caicedo dug the ball back from the byline to his teammate on the edge of the box, and the Zambian international fired first-time into the bottom corner of goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

The delighted midfielder is on cloud nine following the strike - his second of the 2021-22 campaign - and he talked about how his colleagues foresaw that he would find the net against Mikel Arteta’s side.

“We had a little joke in the dressing room before the game that I was going to score. I was delighted to take the chance, I hit it really well and it was wonderful to see it go into the net,” Mwepu told the club website.

“I am so glad, we needed the three points after six losses and a draw but I think we have shown that we have the right mentality in the group to can come to places like Arsenal and play like we did.

“We just want to continue in the final games like this, play well and win for the coach, who has shown a lot of confidence in us.”

With the hosts pulling a goal back in the 89th minute through Martin Odegaard, the tone was set for a tense closing stage as Arsenal were in dire need of a late equaliser.

This fuelled fear in the mind of the former Red Bull Salzburg star: “I almost wasn’t breathing!” he continued.

“I just wanted the game to end but we defended so well and it was just great to win the game and then celebrate in front of our fans.”

While Mwepu was subbed off for Tariq Lamptey in the 77th minute, Mali international Yves Bissouma was replaced four minutes earlier by Adam Lallana.

Whereas, England-born centreback of Nigerian descent Odel Offiah was an unused substitute in the encounter.

Having been involved in his team’s five goals in his last five Premier League games (1 goal, 4 assists), the Zambian would be aiming to replicate his inspiring form against Tottenham Hostpur on April 16.