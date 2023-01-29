Brighton reject improved £70m Arsenal transfer bid for Caicedo

Arsenal have seen an improved bid of £70 million for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo rejected, GOAL can confirm.

Arsenal have now had two bids rejected

Caicedo has publicly stated his desire to leave Brighton

Chelsea have also had an offer turned down

WHAT HAPPENED? The Gunners had an initial £60 million offer for the 21-year-old knocked back on Friday, with Brighton making it clear they were determined to keep hold of Caicedo until the end of the season. But Arsenal returned with an improved offer for the Ecuador international late on Sunday, tabling a bid of around £65m, with a further £5m included in add-ons.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Premier League leaders were hopeful that would be enough to tempt Brighton into doing business, but the Seagulls were again quick to reject the offer out of hand. Arsenal must now decide whether to return with a third bid, or to turn their attention elsewhere as they look to bring in a central midfielder before Tuesday night's transfer deadline.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Caicedo has been told to stay at home by Brighton until the window closes, having released a statement on Friday night stating his desire to leave this month.

Seagulls boss Roberto de Zerbi spoke about the situation following his side's FA Cup victory against Liverpool on Sunday afternoon, saying: "I would like him to finish the season with us. [Brighton chairman] Tony Bloom knows very well my opinion. We lost [Leandro] Trossard and if we also lose Caicedo it's a problem for us if we want to fight for Europe. If we don't lose Caicedo we are ready to fight."

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? The Gunners travel to Everton on Saturday afternoon in the Premier League.