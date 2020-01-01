Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton Premier League fixtures: Full 2020-21 match schedule

Graham Potter's Seagulls are looking to kick on in the new season, with the south coast outfit seeking to consolidate their top flight status

Brighton are prepring for a fourth successive season among the Premier League heavyweights, with the Seagulls having shown that they have what it takes to compete with the very best in the business.

They are yet to push their way towards the top-half of the division, having secured another 15th-place finish in 2019-20, and the south coast outfit are still being forced to look anxiously over their shoulder at times.

Graham Potter is, however, a highly-regarded coach and those at the Amex Stadium believe they can start to build on the impressive foundations that have been put in place.

    Brighton will start their 2020-21 campaign with a long trip to the North East to take on Newcastle.

    Manchester United and Liverpool will visit the Amex in the early months of the season, while arch-rivals Crystal Palace will be tackled at Selhurst Park in October.

    Boxing Day will be spent on the road at West Ham and the New Year welcomed in at home to Wolves.

    Meetings with Manchester City and Arsenal to wrap things up mean that the Seagulls will want to have plenty of points on the board by then.

    Check out Brighton's full Premier League schedule for 2020-21 below.

    Brighton Premier League 2020-21 fixtures

    14/09/2020 20:00 Brighton v Chelsea
    19/09/2020 15:00 Newcastle United v Brighton
    26/09/2020 15:00 Brighton v Manchester United
    03/10/2020 15:00 Everton v Brighton
    17/10/2020 15:00 Crystal Palace v Brighton
    24/10/2020 15:00 Brighton v West Bromwich Albion
    31/10/2020 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton
    07/11/2020 15:00 Brighton v Burnley
    21/11/2020 15:00 Aston Villa v Brighton
    28/11/2020 15:00 Brighton v Liverpool
    05/12/2020 15:00 Brighton v Southampton
    12/12/2020 15:00 Leicester City v Brighton
    15/12/2020 19:45 Fulham v Brighton
    19/12/2020 15:00 Brighton v Sheffield United
    26/12/2020 15:00 West Ham United v Brighton
    28/12/2020 15:00 Brighton v Arsenal
    02/01/2021 15:00 Brighton v Wolverhampton
    13/01/2021 20:00 Manchester City v Brighton
    16/01/2021 15:00 Leeds United v Brighton
    26/01/2021 19:45 Brighton v Fulham
    30/01/2021 15:00 Brighton v Tottenham Hotspur
    03/02/2021 20:00 Liverpool v Brighton
    06/02/2021 15:00 Burnley v Brighton
    13/02/2021 15:00 Brighton v Aston Villa
    20/02/2021 15:00 Brighton v Crystal Palace
    27/02/2021 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Brighton
    06/03/2021 15:00 Brighton v Leicester City
    13/03/2021 15:00 Southampton v Brighton
    20/03/2021 15:00 Brighton v Newcastle United
    03/04/2021 15:00 Manchester United v Brighton
    10/04/2021 15:00 Brighton v Everton
    17/04/2021 15:00 Chelsea v Brighton
    24/04/2021 15:00 Sheffield United v Brighton
    01/05/2021 15:00 Brighton v Leeds United
    08/05/2021 15:00 Wolverhampton v Brighton
    11/05/2021 19:45 Brighton v West Ham United
    15/05/2021 15:00 Brighton v Manchester City
    23/05/2021 16:00 Arsenal v Brighton

