Brest vs Real Madrid: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch UCL game

Both Real Madrid and Brest battle for a place in the Champions League knockouts when the two sides meet at Stade de Roudourou on Wednesday (local time).

While a direct spot in the round of 16 is not entirely in their hands, Los Blancos boosted their chances with a 5-1 victory over Salzburg on the penultimate matchday while Brest suffered a 2-0 loss at Shakhtar Donetsk last time out in Europe.

How to watch Brest vs Real Madrid online - TV channels & live streams

In Australia, the UEFA Champions League match between Brest and Real Madrid will be available to watch and stream online live through Stan Sport.

Brest vs Real Madrid kick-off time

Champions League - Champions League Municipal du Roudourou

The UEFA Champions League match between Brest and Real Madrid will be played at Stade de Roudourou in Guingamp, France.

It will kick off at 7 am AEDT on Thursday, January 30, in Australia.

Team news & squads

Brest team news

Les Pirates manager Eric Roy will be sweating on the availability of Mama Balde on account of a knock, but the trio of Bradley Locko, Jordan Amavi and Karamoko Dembele are certain to miss out due to injuries.

Mainz-owned Ludovic Ajorque would lead the line, supported by Romain Del Castillo, Romain Faivre and Abdallah Sima.

Real Madrid team news

Vinicius Junior will be suspended after the Brazilian picked up his third booking of the league phase in the Salzburg win, while manager Carlo Ancelotti continues to deal without injury absentees Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao and Eduardo Camavinga.

Brahim Diaz and Endrick will be pushing for a start given Vinicius' absence, but Arda Guler is likely to get the nod alongside Kylian Mbappe and Rodrygo in the final third.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

