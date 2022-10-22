Brazil legend Ronaldo has no desire to see Messi lift the World Cup - even if he 'deserves it'

Brazilian legend Ronaldo has admitted he doesn't want to see Lionel Messi win the World Cup with Argentina, despite believing he deserves it.

Ronaldo admits Messi deserves World Cup

But doesn't want him to win it

Hails Brazil-Argentina rivalry

WHAT HAPPENED? Ronaldo Nazario has spoken ahead of the 2022 World Cup, rejecting the notion of Messi finally lifting the trophy with Argentina, admitting that he doesn't even want to think about the possibility due to the rivalry between Messi's nation and Brazil.

WHAT HE SAID: "If he nationalised for Spain," Ronaldo told The Guardian, when asked if he wished to see Messi win the trophy: "The Brazil-Argentina rivalry is so big. We had incredible battles, with respect, and that’s the loveliest thing in football.

"But Argentina winning the World Cup doesn’t bear thinking about. Does Messi deserve it? Of course he does – but not with my support. I love him and he’ll understand because I’m sure he would feel exactly the same way."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: There is a genuine belief and optimism among fans of both Brazil and Argentina heading into the 2022 World Cup. Both nations have enjoyed revivals in recent years and head to Qatar with strong chances of winning the tournament, in what is likely to be Messi's final World Cup.

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner is enjoying a resurgent 2022-23 campaign with Paris Saint-Germain thus far, but will now have one eye on the World Cup which is less than a month away.