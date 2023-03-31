Blow for Brazil as injured Marta out of Finalissima clash against England women

Brazil legend Marta, who recently returned from 11 months out, has picked up another injury and will miss a Finalissima clash with England at Wembley.

All-time great recovered from ACL damage

Back on the sidelines with thigh problem

Will sit out clash with the Lionesses

WHAT HAPPENED? The iconic 37-year-old forward, who plays her club football for NWSL side the Orlando Pride, spent close to a year stuck on the sidelines after damaging anterior cruciate ligaments. Marta returned to action at the SheBelieves Cup in February, but is now heading back to the treatment table.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: A thigh muscle problem is keeping Marta out of action at present, with the decision taken to remove her from the latest Brazil squad. Duda Santos of Palmeiras has been called up in her place.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Marta – who has 174 caps and 115 international goals to her name - will now play no part in a Finalissima tie with reigning European champions England on April 6, while also sitting out a friendly date with Germany five days later.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Brazil will be hoping to have Marta back to full fitness in time for the 2023 Women’s World Cup this summer, with their quest for global glory set to get underway on July 23 when facing Panama – with further Group F outings against France and Jamaica to come after that.