Many were left absolutely astonished after Brazil fell to a shock defeat via penalties against Croatia in the quarter-final of the World Cup.

Tite's men arrived in Qatar as strong favourites to win football's most prestigious international tournament.

They had impressed up to this stage, too, finishing top of Group G before demolishing South Korea in the first knock-out stage.

After 90 minutes, the game was still level and scoreless but Neymar then provided a glimpse of astonishing quality as he equalled Pele's record as Brazil's all-time top goalscorer.

Of course, despite his age, Luka Modric continued to do his thing in the middle of the park and Croatia will always have hope with him on the pitch.

Neymar's goal came just before half-time in extra time but Bruno Petkovic netted in the 116th minute to take the match to penalties.

Dominik Livakovic, who had been brilliant all game, stepped up one more as he saved Rodrygo's effort from the penalty spot, while Croatia scored with every attempt. This meant Marquinhos had to do the job with his effort but he struck the post and so Brazil have been sent home.

In the end, mutual fans could do little more than just sit back and reflect on the stunning events they had just witnessed in Qatar.

