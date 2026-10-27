Borussia Dortmund player ratings vs Werder Bremen: Marcel Sabitzer's stunning free-kick saves BVB in Pokal thriller

Share Follow GOAL on Google

Borussia Dortmund squandered a two-goal lead as Niclas Fullkrug punished his old club, before a late twist sent BVB into the DFB-Pokal last 16.

Advertisement

Borussia Dortmund booked their place in the DFB-Pokal last 16 in a tie that captured the volatile nature of knockout football. Niko Kovac's side controlled the ball early on and raced into a 2-0 lead, as Serhou Guirassy and Carney Chukwuemeka struck inside the opening 17 minutes.

Werder Bremen still carried a threat, forcing Gregor Kobel into a string of saves, and the game turned after the hour mark following the introduction of former Dortmund forward Niclas Fullkrug. The Germany international scored a penalty in the 65th minute before levelling three minutes later with a low drive from outside the box.

Two goals in three minutes turned a comfortable evening into a nervy one. Instead, it was substitute Marcel Sabitzer who had the final say, curling a right-footed free-kick into the top corner in the third minute of stoppage time to spare Dortmund extra time.

GOAL rates Dortmund's players from Signal Iduna Park.

Advertisement Advertisement

Goalkeeper & Defence

Gregor Kobel (7/10): Kept Dortmund ahead with first-half saves from Marco Grull and Cedric Itten, then denied Itten and Youri Regeer again after the break. Finished with four saves but had no chance with either of Fullkrug's goals.

Related Topics

Joane Gadou (8/10): An impressive display from the highly rated defender. Read the game well and whipped in a fine cross that Guirassy headed just over before half-time.

Waldemar Anton (8/10): A commanding presence at the heart of the back three. Strong in the challenge, he set up Felix Nmecha's first-half chance and almost won it himself with a late header that was blocked.

Advertisement

Nico Schlotterbeck (8/10): Aggressive and proactive, the skipper used his pace to snuff out counter-attacks and stepped into midfield to start moves. Also had an early header blocked from Joey Veerman's cross.

Midfield & Wing-backs

Julian Ryerson (6/10): A thoroughly mixed bag. Provided a pinpoint assist for Guirassy's opener and offered relentless energy on the right. However, his rash challenge on Mick Schmetgens conceded the 64th-minute penalty, earned him a booking and sparked Bremen's comeback. Replaced by Daniel Svensson after 71 minutes.

Advertisement

Felix Nmecha (7/10): Anchored the midfield efficiently, protecting the back three and keeping the ball moving. Tested Karl Hein with a first-half effort and, fittingly, won the stoppage-time free-kick from which Sabitzer struck the winner.

Joey Veerman (7/10): Kept the ball moving well in a double pivot and delivered the cross for Schlotterbeck's early header. Picked up a booking early in the second half and was replaced by Sabitzer after 71 minutes.

Advertisement

Maximilian Beier (7/10): Worked the left flank tirelessly from wing-back, and his runs stretched the Bremen defence. Teed up Nmecha for a second-half effort, though his own long-range attempt flew high and wide.

Attack

Jobe Bellingham (7/10): The creative spark BVB needed early on. Picked out Chukwuemeka with a precise headed pass for the second goal and looked lively in tight spaces in the final third.

Advertisement

Carney Chukwuemeka (8/10): A standout performer in the opening 45 minutes. Showed great composure to fire a right-footed shot into the top corner for Dortmund's second goal. Shrugged off an early knock to link midfield and attack brilliantly before being replaced by Ethan Nwaneri after 71 minutes.

Serhou Guirassy (8/10): Clinical and decisive. Opened the scoring after just six minutes with a sharp left-footed finish from Ryerson's pass. Went close to a second with a header just before the break, led the line superbly and was replaced by Fabio Silva after 84 minutes.

Advertisement

Substitutes & Manager

Marcel Sabitzer (8/10): Replaced Veerman after 71 minutes and settled a chaotic cup tie with a curling free-kick into the top-left corner in the third minute of stoppage time.

Ethan Nwaneri (6/10): Introduced for Chukwuemeka to provide a spark. Showed good energy and was not overawed by the intensity of the cup tie.

Advertisement

Daniel Svensson (6/10): Replaced Ryerson at right wing-back and pushed forward late on, dragging a shot wide from inside the box and crossing for Anton's blocked header.

Fabio Silva (N/A): Replaced Guirassy after 84 minutes.

Advertisement

Niko Kovac (7/10): His 3-4-2-1 set-up gave Dortmund control early on, but his side wobbled badly once Fullkrug came on. His triple change straight after the equaliser steadied the side, and Sabitzer repaid him with the winner.



