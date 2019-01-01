Boateng rules out January exit from Bayern

The centre-back will not entertain the thought of leaving the Allianz Arena this winter

Jerome Boateng has ruled out the possibility of a move away from Bayern Munich during the January transfer window.

The centre-back has been in and out of the team this season as he competes for a starting berth with Mats Hummels and Niklas Sule, making 11 starts from 17 potential Bundesliga games.

And there is speculation that Atletico Madrid defender Lucas Hernandez - who can operate as a left-back or a centre-back - could be joining the club, potentially limiting the 30-year-old's game-time further.

However, Boateng refused to entertain the prospect of a winter switch away from the reigning Bundesliga champions.

"A change this winter is out of the question for me," Boateng said at a training camp in Doha.

The Germany international's performances have not been up to his usual standards, however, as Bayern made a slow start in the league while Borussia Dortmund surged to the top of the table.

Boateng featured in a damaging defeat to Hertha Berlin, which sparked a run of poor form that saw Bayern win just two of their next six league fixtures, failing to keep a clean sheet in that period.

In fact, Bayern kept just two clean sheets in their opening 13 league games, of which Boateng played nine.

"It was a difficult year for me," he admitted.

"I fell short of my expectations and I'm not happy with that."

But the defender appears determined to rectify those problems at Bayern rather than jumping ship to another club.

And the club's form as a whole is steadily improving, rising up the table to second place, with a five-game winning run - including four successive clean sheets - in the Bundesliga, putting pressure on Dortmund and cutting the deficit, although Lucien Favre's side still maintain a six-point gap at the top.

Bayern return to domestic action on January 18, playing an away fixture against Hoffenheim - one of six domestic games before their mouthwatering Champions League round of 16 first-leg clash against Liverpool at Anfield on February 19.